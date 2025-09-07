Best Crypto to Buy Now as Dogecoin Sees $175M Treasury Strategy and ARB and SUI Catch Buzz

The search for the best crypto to buy now is heating up. Dogecoin, ARB, and SUI are grabbing attention with fresh developments, while MAGACOIN FINANCE has been called an undervalued coin with wider room to grow. Analysts say it could even outperform older names due to its mix of utility and exchange listing buzz.

Dogecoin Treasury Bet Sparks Market Talk

Dogecoin is back in the spotlight after CleanCore Solutions announced a $175 million Dogecoin treasury strategy. The company, which makes cleaning systems, revealed plans to use DOGE as its primary reserve asset. The move is backed by more than 80 investors, including Pantera and FalconX, and is being steered by Alex Spiro, Elon Musk’s longtime attorney.

CleanCore is also partnering with the Dogecoin Foundation and House of Doge, with both organizations taking board and executive roles in the company. The plan includes creating institutional products tied to DOGE, potentially opening the door for wider adoption.

Still, while the announcement pushed Dogecoin into headlines, CleanCore’s stock plunged over 60% following the news. With DOGE down about 33% in 2025, traders are split on whether this treasury experiment makes it the best crypto to buy now or a risky bet.

Arbitrum (ARB) Rides Ethereum’s Growth

Arbitrum (ARB) has jumped 3% in the past 24 hours, outpacing the broader market. Much of this comes from Ethereum’s continued rise, with upgrades and ETF inflows driving adoption of Layer 2s. Arbitrum now handles 72% of Ethereum’s L2 activity, making it a major liquidity funnel.

Analysts say upcoming SEC decisions on ETH-related ETFs could give ARB another lift. For traders looking at scaling plays, ARB stays firmly on the list of the best crypto to buy now.

SUI Gains From Institutional Support

Sui (SUI) rose 1.62% to $3.33, beating the market average. Its rise has been supported by whale activity, institutional allocations, and custody services from regulated banks like Sygnum. Nasdaq-listed Mill City Ventures also disclosed a $441M SUI purchase, adding to its credibility.

The project’s roadmap includes speed upgrades and scaling features, plus ETF filings under review. If approved, they could reshape liquidity for the asset. With SUI gaining both TradFi attention and retail buzz, many traders are putting it on their radar as one of the best crypto to buy now.

MAGACOIN FINANCE: Undervalued Coin With Room to Run

Among the best crypto to buy now, analysts are pointing to MAGACOIN FINANCE as an undervalued coin with real utility. Thousands of investors have already joined in, and with its exchange listing now announced, there is clear FOMO in the market.

What excites many is that MAGACOIN FINANCE is newer compared to Dogecoin, ARB, or SUI, meaning it has wider room to grow. Some analysts even suggest it could outperform those older names because of its structure and active community. For buyers looking for a fresh entry, MAGACOIN FINANCE stands out as an analyst pick worth watching.

Conclusion: Positioning in Today’s Market

With Dogecoin’s bold treasury play, ARB’s scaling advantage, and SUI’s institutional traction, traders have options. But those looking for newer undervalued coins may want to explore MAGACOIN FINANCE while attention grows around its listing. Early entries often get rewarded — visit the links below to learn more.

