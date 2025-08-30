Best Crypto to Buy Now as Ethereum (ETH) ETF Inflows Beat Bitcoin’s (BTC)

Institutional capital is flowing, and the crypto market is buzzing as Ethereum (ETH) ETF inflows outpace Bitcoin’s (BTC), signaling a possible shift in investor sentiment. Amid this changing market, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as a standout in decentralized finance (DeFi), drawing attention with its innovative lending protocols. The ETH-based DeFi token is at presale stage 6 at a price of $0.035. It will be up by 14.29% to $0.04 in step 7. Investors who enter in this phase will get at least 400% returns when the token is listed.

Mutuum Finance has already crossed more than $15.1 million and over 15800 investors. While Ethereum continues to attract institutional momentum and Bitcoin holds its ground as the market anchor, Mutuum Finance could redefine the crypto hierarchy.

Ethereum ETF Inflows Outpace Bitcoin, A Market-Sentiment Shift

Ethereum (ETH) ETFs are currently attracting significantly more institutional capital than their Bitcoin (BTC) counterparts. Ethereum spot ETFs recorded $444 million in net inflows, more than double the $219 million that flowed into Bitcoin ETFs on the same day. Over the past week, Ethereum ETFs amassed $3.37 billion, compared to just $966 million for Bitcoin ETFs.

Year-to-date, Ethereum has drawn approximately $11 billion in ETF investments, clearly overtaking Bitcoin in ETF-driven capital flows. While Bitcoin remains a central asset in crypto portfolios, this inflow divergence underscores growing institutional confidence in Ethereum, and is a market signal that fund allocation dynamics are evolving, with emerging DeFi platforms like Mutuum Finance also entering investor awareness.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Two-Tier DeFi Lending Framework

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is an innovative non-custodial DeFi protocol. The project is capable of Peer-to-Contract lending and Peer-to-Peer lending with great flexibility and efficiency of operations. Peer-to-Contract utilizes the smart contract feature to lend with minimal or no human interference. Peer-to-Peer eliminates middlemen and has lenders and borrowers directly transact and exchange with each other. The model is extremely easy to handle risky assets like meme coins.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Success

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is blazing with presale making headlines. It is currently at stage 6 at $0.035. It will also shoot up by 14.29% to $0.04 in the next phase. Investor demand is rising with the project already reaching over $15.1 million and already boasting a token holder base of over 15800.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) USD-Pegged Stablecoin

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is launching its new overcollateralized USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. With a strong and long-lasting foundation, the stablecoin has extremely high chances of being safe and stable for several decades to come. The project also boasts a 95.0 trust score as indicated by a Certik audit.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has also introduced its Bug Bounty Program with a reward of $50,000 USDT. It has four severities to be resolved that are critical, major, minor, and low.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Giveaway

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is conducting a $100,000 giveaway as it wishes to expand its community. 10 lucky individuals who participate in the giveaway will get an opportunity to win MUTM tokens to the value of $10,000.

A Strategy for Sustainable Development

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has designed its tokenomics with one intention in mind: to generate long-term value, sustain market health and liquidity, and protect against long-term inflation. Instead of striving for short-term gain, the project is designed to offer steady growth and stability over the long term.

Ethereum (ETH) may be capturing institutional inflows, but Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is capturing investor momentum. Stage 6 of its presale, priced at $0.035, has already brought in over $15.1 million and more than 15,800 investors. The price will rise to $0.04 in the next phase, and projections point to a minimum 400% return at listing. Investors seeking exposure to a growing DeFi ecosystem with a stablecoin, lending framework, and active security programs can still secure their position before the next price jump.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance