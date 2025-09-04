Best Crypto to Buy Now as Ethereum Holds $4,400 and Staking Demand Grows

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/04 19:55
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005522-9.38%
Ethereum
ETH$4,345.12-2.77%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00733-2.39%
WHY
WHY$0.000000026-5.62%
starknet

Ethereum is back in the spotlight, with its founder forecasting a 100x surge as Wall Street embraces staking and DeFi infrastructure. At the same time, MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining traction among altcoin buyers looking for diversification, safety, and early entry opportunities.

Ethereum Price Holds Above $4,400

Ethereum (ETH) has maintained a key level around $4,400, even after briefly testing $4,500 over the weekend. This price zone comes as Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin predicts ETH could soar by 100x, powered by institutional adoption. He argues that financial giants will increasingly stake Ether, run validators, and launch DeFi networks as they move away from siloed infrastructure.

Lubin called ETH the “highest-octane decentralized trust commodity” and suggested that banks would evolve into traditional finance companies built on decentralized rails. 

His remarks follow similar comments from VanEck CEO Jan van Eck, who described Ethereum as “the Wall Street token,” while analysts like Tom Lee continue to forecast ETH surpassing Bitcoin in network value.

The case for Ethereum is further supported by its expanding role in tokenization and stablecoin settlement. With stablecoin supply on Ethereum now over $160 billion, the network is cementing its position as the primary settlement layer for digital finance. 

This combination of institutional staking, growing supply compression, and real-world adoption underpins Ethereum’s case as the best crypto to buy now.

MAGACOIN FINANCE

Ethereum Staking Hits All-Time Highs

Ethereum staking has climbed to record levels, with nearly one-third of ETH’s circulating supply now locked into the network. This long-term positioning reduces liquid supply, creating what analysts call a structural supply shock. Unlike speculative trading flows, staking reflects deeper alignment with Ethereum’s security and yield model.

image 68

With ETH ETFs holding more than $300 billion in reserves and U.S.-based funds attracting steady inflows, Ethereum is rapidly transitioning into a yield-bearing institutional asset — reinforcing its status as the best crypto to buy now.

MAGACOIN FINANCE: Another Best Crypto to Buy Now

As Ethereum founder predicts a massive surge, MAGACOIN FINANCE is entering the discussion with something uniquely appealing for altcoin buyers. Still priced under $0.001, it positions itself as a stronger candidate for those aiming for the next 100x opportunity

What sets it apart is its emphasis on safety, security, and audits, giving buyers confidence while offering early exposure before broader listings.

For those seeking diversification alongside Ethereum, MAGACOIN FINANCE is another best crypto to buy now. It carries meme appeal while being built on transparent infrastructure, making it an exciting pick for traders eager to catch the next wave of altcoin growth.

MAGACOIN FINANCE

How Traders Should Position

Ethereum’s rise above $4,400 and growing staking adoption confirm its role as the best crypto to buy now. But those who want exposure to high-upside altcoins should also consider MAGACOIN FINANCE while it’s still under the radar. 

With Ethereum and MAGACOIN FINANCE together, traders can balance proven adoption with early discovery. Visit the official website today to explore MAGACOIN FINANCE before wider listings.

  • Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
  • X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
  • Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

PANews reported on September 4th that the World Gold Council reported that, driven by a strong rebound at the end of August, gold prices hit $3,429 per ounce, a 4% monthly increase. As of the end of August, gold's year-to-date gain had reached 31%. Despite a significant weakening of the US dollar, gold prices rose in all major currencies. This positive momentum continued into early September. The main factors behind the August gold price increase included a weaker US dollar at the beginning of the month, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and continued inflows into global gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The increasing probability of a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve also supported gold prices. Gold-backed ETFs saw net inflows of $5.5 billion for the month, primarily from North America ($4.1 billion) and Europe ($1.9 billion), while Asia and other regions saw outflows.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15523+0.91%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02373-3.22%
Major
MAJOR$0.15729+1.08%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 21:32
Share
Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

PANews reported on September 4th that Etherscan has launched Seiscan, a block explorer specifically for the Sei Network. This platform provides developers and users with access to Sei transaction data, analytics, and APIs. Since its mainnet launch in 2023, the Sei Network recently launched the EVM-compatible Sei V2 chain. Currently, it processes approximately 4.4 million transactions per day, with 13 million unique users in August and a total locked-in value of approximately $580 million. Sei Labs co-founder Jayendra Jog stated that the company will focus on on-chain real-world assets in the future.
SEI
SEI$0.2831-3.77%
RealLink
REAL$0.05959-2.82%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1413-1.59%
Share
PANews2025/09/04 21:05
Share
Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Protos, Baton Corp, the parent company of the Meme coin platform Pump Fun, has hired the well-known law firm Brown Rudnick to
FUNToken
FUN$0.009342-0.75%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004364+11.12%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002775-0.50%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:53
Share

Trending News

More

World Gold Council: Gold ETFs attracted $5.5 billion in August, with Asian outflows unable to stop European and American buying

Etherscan launches Seiscan block explorer, supporting Sei Network

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Wetour, a subsidiary of Weiba International, releases Web3 roadmap, covering stablecoin payments, tokenized loyalty programs, etc.

PUMP Surges 20% From Range Low, Outshines Market Peers