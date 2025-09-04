Best Crypto to Buy Now as Ethereum Holds $4,400

Crypto News

Ethereum holds $4,400 as staking demand surges. Discover why analysts see ETH as the best crypto to buy now — plus another altcoin worth watching.

Ethereum is back in the spotlight, with its founder forecasting a 100x surge as Wall Street embraces staking and DeFi infrastructure. At the same time, MAGACOIN FINANCE is gaining traction among altcoin buyers looking for diversification, safety, and early entry opportunities.

Ethereum Price Holds Above $4,400

Ethereum (ETH) has maintained a key level around $4,400, even after briefly testing $4,500 over the weekend. This price zone comes as Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin predicts ETH could soar by 100x, powered by institutional adoption. He argues that financial giants will increasingly stake Ether, run validators, and launch DeFi networks as they move away from siloed infrastructure.

Lubin called ETH the “highest-octane decentralized trust commodity” and suggested that banks would evolve into traditional finance companies built on decentralized rails.

His remarks follow similar comments from VanEck CEO Jan van Eck, who described Ethereum as “the Wall Street token,” while analysts like Tom Lee continue to forecast ETH surpassing Bitcoin in network value.

The case for Ethereum is further supported by its expanding role in tokenization and stablecoin settlement. With stablecoin supply on Ethereum now over $160 billion, the network is cementing its position as the primary settlement layer for digital finance.

This combination of institutional staking, growing supply compression, and real-world adoption underpins Ethereum’s case as the best crypto to buy now.

Ethereum Staking Hits All-Time Highs

Ethereum staking has climbed to record levels, with nearly one-third of ETH’s circulating supply now locked into the network. This long-term positioning reduces liquid supply, creating what analysts call a structural supply shock. Unlike speculative trading flows, staking reflects deeper alignment with Ethereum’s security and yield model.

With ETH ETFs holding more than $300 billion in reserves and U.S.-based funds attracting steady inflows, Ethereum is rapidly transitioning into a yield-bearing institutional asset — reinforcing its status as the best crypto to buy now.

MAGACOIN FINANCE: Another Best Crypto to Buy Now

As Ethereum founder predicts a massive surge, MAGACOIN FINANCE is entering the discussion with something uniquely appealing for altcoin buyers. Still priced under $0.001, it positions itself as a stronger candidate for those aiming for the next 100x opportunity

What sets it apart is its emphasis on safety, security, and audits, giving buyers confidence while offering early exposure before broader listings.

For those seeking diversification alongside Ethereum, MAGACOIN FINANCE is another best crypto to buy now. It carries meme appeal while being built on transparent infrastructure, making it an exciting pick for traders eager to catch the next wave of altcoin growth.

How Traders Should Position

Ethereum’s rise above $4,400 and growing staking adoption confirm its role as the best crypto to buy now. But those who want exposure to high-upside altcoins should also consider MAGACOIN FINANCE while it’s still under the radar. 

With Ethereum and MAGACOIN FINANCE together, traders can balance proven adoption with early discovery. Visit the official website today to explore MAGACOIN FINANCE before wider listings.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

