Best Crypto to Buy Now as US Government Shutdown Warnings Rattle the Market

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/26 11:34
Best Crypto to Buy Now as US Government Shutdown Warnings Rattle the Market

US government shutdown fears have rattled the cryptocurrency market, making the quest to find the best crypto to buy now even more critical.

The news comes from US President Donald Trump, who on Thursday warned that a government shutdown is coming, as the White House raises the stakes in clashes with Democrats and threatens mass firings.

The impact of the news on the cryptocurrency market was direct. Bitcoin’s price dropped below the $108,000 level before a panic rally set in. Ethereum’s value fell below $4,000 for the first time since August. Meme coins like Dogecoin also experienced a 5% decline.

Democrats Threaten Government Shutdown: Trump Threatens Mass Firings

The entire conversation about the US shutdown and Trump threatening mass firings comes from the White House’s request, which stated that the government has until Tuesday to pass a funding agreement to keep the government open. However, disagreements between Democrats and Republicans have pushed matters closer to a shutdown.

According to a memo released on Wednesday night, the Office of Management and Budget said that agencies should consider a reduction in force for federal programs whose funding would lapse next week.

Essentially, this means the removal of federal policies that do not align with President Donald Trump’s vision. It would also involve the removal of federal workers who do not align with the new way of thinking.

The Cryptocurrency Markets React to the Shutdown, But Not in a Good Way

The focus on the US shutdown pushed investors to the edge, continuing the streak of Red September, which led the global crypto market cap to drop below $3.8 trillion. It is now at just $3.76 trillion, having marked a dip of almost 3% in the last 24 hours.

As always, Bitcoin was the hardest hit, as the news about the shutdown led to selloffs and ETF outflows, pushing the price below the $110K mark. It dropped below the $108K level for a moment, but the community was quick to react and engineered a panic rally. At the time of writing, the apex crypto is trading at $109K.

Ethereum’s price action has been similar. The impact of Bitcoin’s drop has trickled down to the world’s largest altcoin, leading to its fall below the $4K mark. Unlike previous bulls who have often viewed situations like this as a minor setback, this time their tone has changed.

CryptoJack made an alarming tweet recently, stating that the end of the cycle has arrived and Ethereum’s growth phase has ended.

Others, however, believe the current price action represents the perfect time to buy Ethereum and that its drop below the current support level is nothing more than a fakeout.

As the market is now split between those who are coping and those who are overly pessimistic about the current situation, the best crypto to buy now may only be found among crypto ICOs with massive long-term upsides.

Best Crypto to Buy Now

The following ICOs could be considered safe havens, given that the current geopolitical climate surrounding the market is full of tension.

Best Wallet Token

The current downturn in the crypto market, intensified by the looming U.S. shutdown warning, has made it clear that finding the best crypto to buy now requires looking at ecosystems that give early access to new tokens. Token launchpads have become the tool of choice for investors, and this is where Best Wallet Token emerges as one of the best option.

Best Wallet powers one of the most popular crypto apps on the market, offering investors not only storage but also an active gateway into emerging projects. Its token launchpad gives early access to presales before they go public, a perk that can give retail investors a much-needed edge. Beyond that, Best Wallet also offers staking opportunities, allowing users to earn passive income, and the ability to buy and sell crypto directly, making it a complete hub for traders.

At the center of this ecosystem is Best Wallet Token (BEST), which enhances these functions through reduced transaction fees, governance rights, and exclusive launchpad access. The platform has gone through multiple updates, the most recent being version 2.10, which added support for Bitcoin swaps and Solana integration, as well as a gamified system that rewards engagement.

Best Wallet Token has already raised over $16 million in its ICO, and because it is tied to a functioning product with a strong user base, it carries the trust factor that many emerging cryptos lack.

Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin’s price has recently fallen below the $110K level for the first time in multiple days, underlining the shaky ground it currently stands on. The drop reflects a long-standing issue: Bitcoin’s price movement is driven almost entirely by speculation, with no meaningful use cases sustaining its growth. While this dynamic may keep BTC as the flagship store of value, it leaves room for alternatives that combine Bitcoin’s brand power with practical functionality.

Screenshot

This is where Bitcoin Hyper enters the picture. Unlike BTC, it brings a utility-driven ecosystem, offering features such as payments, dApps, meme coin integration, and cross-chain functionality. It is designed to bridge Bitcoin’s limited use case with real, scalable solutions, powered by advanced technologies like the Solana Virtual Machine and canonical bridges. These integrations create a platform that retail investors can actually interact with, rather than simply holding for speculative gains.

On the surface, Bitcoin Hyper also embraces a meme-style imagery, allowing it to capture short-term virality while its deeper ecosystem addresses long-term investor needs. The project is not just about memes, it takes its technical build seriously, providing regular development updates via its official website, showcasing transparency and dedication from its team.

With over $18 million raised during presale, Bitcoin Hyper is already one of the largest emerging crypto projects on the market. 

Analysts are praising it as a top-tier Bitcoin alternative, suggesting that its combination of utility and cultural relevance could give it massive long-term upside once it launches.

Pepenode

With current geopolitical conditions making trading cryptocurrencies more difficult, many investors are beginning to explore alternative ways of engaging with the market. One such promising area is crypto mining, and this is where Pepenode has made its unique mark. It takes the mining narrative and makes it accessible for everyday users by offering a gamified, virtual mining ecosystem.

Pepenode’s design allows presale investors to purchase meme nodes and build virtual mining rigs that simulate the experience of mining but in a more user-friendly, interactive way. These mechanics have already drawn significant attention, helping the project raise over $1.4 million during its presale. The project also rewards early adopters by giving them access to enhanced rigs and features that can deliver greater returns in the future.

A unique feature of Pepenode is its phased approach to mining. During the presale phase, the mining is presented on-chain and game-based, creating an engaging “mine-to-earn” experience. However, once the presale concludes, the ecosystem will shift off-chain, broadening its appeal and ensuring sustainability beyond the early adoption stage.

Adding to its allure, Pepenode offers a 20% bonus in Pepe tokens for presale buyers, making it even more rewarding to get involved early.

Conclusion

It seems the answer to what the best crypto to buy now could be is clear. Finding a top pick is only possible among the low-cap ICOs instead of relying on the price charts. The US government shutdown warnings have made the situation dire, and considering that this is the culmination of other negatively perceived moves by President Trump, it is likely that things may become worse before they get better.

