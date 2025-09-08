Best Crypto to Buy Now as XRP ETF Approval Odds Are Closer to 100% While ARB and PEPE Ride Rotation

The race for the best crypto to buy now is heating up as XRP ETF approval odds surge closer to 100%. While XRP leads the headlines, tokens like ARB, PEPE, and MAGACOIN FINANCE are also drawing attention as traders look for new opportunities.

XRP ETF Odds Keep Rising in 2025

XRP is once again at the center of the crypto spotlight. Nate Geraci, president of ETF Store and NovaDius Wealth, pointed to new data showing confidence in the approval of a spot XRP ETF is at an all-time high.

According to prediction platform Polymarket, odds now stand at 87%, reflecting a steady climb over the past year. At one point in June, traders’ confidence even hit 98.2%, showing how widely expected the ETF approval has become.

Geraci went further, saying approval is “almost certain” this year, giving it 100% odds personally. He also reminded that similar sentiment was seen before both Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs went live, and both were eventually approved.

The excitement has spilled into forecasts too. Canary Capital CEO Steve McClurg said XRP ETFs could attract $5 billion in inflows in their first month, a figure that would outpace Ethereum ETFs and rival Bitcoin’s debut. He argued that XRP has a unique edge thanks to its popularity on Wall Street, its strong community, and its role in payments.

With the U.S. SEC expected to issue a final decision by October 2025, many traders see XRP as one of the best cryptos to buy now, with ETF approval acting as a major trigger for future price action.

ARB and PEPE See Renewed Interest

While XRP dominates headlines, rotation into other altcoins has given ARB and PEPE new attention. Both tokens have seen active trading as buyers look for quick-turn opportunities during the broader market reshuffle.

Arbitrum is currently trading around $0.48, holding steady above a key support level at $0.45. This price area has acted as a strong floor recently, with buyers stepping in each time the token dips. Despite short-term uncertainty, Arbitrum’s network activity remains strong, suggesting solid long-term potential.

How Traders Should Position

The window to secure the best cryptos to buy now may not stay open for long. With XRP ETF approval odds near 100%, and rotation lifting ARB and PEPE, traders should consider diversifying across these plays.

