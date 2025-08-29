Best Crypto To Buy Now At The End Of August: Investors Back DeSoc Over Cardano And XRP

Yet even traditional tokens are not exempt from investor mood swings. As of now, XRP has dipped below $3, now selling at $3.10, a decline of 9.92%, though it recorded an astronomical 146.97% increase in day-to-day trading volume to more than $17.19 billion.
So what’s going on? Yes, part of the decline can be attributed to profit-taking and market fluctuation, but there’s another trend in play too: investors relocating capital into fresh opportunities, namely, into next-gen DeFi social platforms like DeSoc.
Despite Ripple’s persistent existence and real-world implementations, XRP has not been immune to overall sell-offs. The recent drop below the psychological $3 level is suspect considering the surge in trading volume, which typically signals either whale activity or bulk redemptions.
Analysts suggest the following could be at play:
This is not necessarily terrible news for XRP long-term, but short-term sentiment very much indicates retail and early adopters are searching for the next breakout.
Whereas XRP stumbles under the pressure of price, a new challenger is stepping into the limelight. DeSoc Decentralized Social is becoming the Web3 identity layer, uniting users on social platforms, chains, and communities. It’s a purpose-built project for the post-X (Twitter) world, where decentralized influence, on-chain trust, and creator ownership are more critical than ever.
And the stats don’t lie:
In a nutshell, DeSoc is social media reimagined for crypto, and interest is high.
The crypto world is no longer satisfied with passive investment. What they are looking for now is utility, community, and upside potential, and DeSoc delivers all three.
Here’s how it’s grabbing attention:
For investors who missed out early on Solana or Arbitrum, DeSoc is a do-over, better vision to boot.
Not only are XRP holders selling, but they’re strategically moving into altcoins with a definite roadmap and strong user base demand. DeSoc is not competing with Ripple’s payment rails, but it’s fixing a larger problem in the crypto ecosystem: Who do you trust online and how do you prove it?
By offering portable digital identities that contain social trust and sway, DeSoc becomes infrastructure for Web3, and not just a token.
XRP is not going away. But its recent decline shows even top-shelf cryptos need more than hype to sustain the momentum. Conversely, DeSoc is offering something XRP can’t: an entirely new utility layer for the decentralized internet.
As the presale continues to gain traction, early investors are locking in before the next wave of growth. If you’re exploring high-utility altcoins and want exposure to the growing DeFi + Social intersection, DeSoc may just be your smartest next move.
