Best Crypto to Buy Now? Bitcoin Hyper Smashes $16M in Presale While BTC Price Stalls at $115K

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/16 13:11
People who have been searching for the best crypto to buy now have diverted their attention to low-cap picks like Bitcoin Hyper. The Bitcoin-inspired crypto has raised upwards of $16 million already, while the Bitcoin price has stalled at $115K.

Will users have to wait for the BTC price to explode in the coming days, or should their focus be only on Bitcoin Hyper?

Bitcoin Hyper Raises Upwards of $16 Million So Far

Bitcoin Hyper has raised upwards of $16 million already and is available at a discount price of $0.01295 presently. The “Bitcoin-adjacent” meme coin has been the talk of the token among presale investors who have been enamored by the platform’s sharp approach toward creating a utility-centric economy that does not rely on speculation alone.

The mascot of the project is a Pepe in a superhero costume, highlighting the speed of the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem thanks to Lightning Network integration. Since the goal is also to make the project smart-contract-enabled, the Solana Virtual Machine has been integrated, and interoperability is enforced through the canonical bridge.

In the end, users get access to the world’s first robust L2 solution for Bitcoin, which could have massive implications in the long term.

Analysts at 99Bitcoins have noted that whales are going in on Bitcoin Hyper, which could lead to it becoming the next 10x crypto.

Bitcoin Price Action

The Bitcoin price hasn’t been very active recently, with the value of the world’s apex crypto stalling just above $115K for the last four days. At the time of writing, the BTC price is just above $115.5K, and its immediate resistance is around $116K. Failure to cross this threshold could mean prolonged consolidation around this level.

What could be the reason behind the current price action? The answer lies in major inactivity in the market. There haven’t been many big market movers on the regulatory or institutional front, especially not from the US, which is on the brink of another culture war following the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The movement regarding crypto in the rest of the world has stagnated as well, which is why Bitcoin Hyper has become a more suitable option among those seeking the best crypto to buy now.

Bitcoin with Utility: The Bitcoin Hyper Promise

One of the core attributes that Bitcoin Hyper leverages to set itself apart from the rest is the fact that it is a project with a utility-centric core.

The developers have built this project to offer investors the world’s first Bitcoin L2 with major upside potential. The goal is to make the Bitcoin network able to handle smart contracts so that NFTs and decentralized applications can be built around it. Furthermore, the documentation on the official website clearly suggests that the developers aren’t merely using this utility as window dressing, but are aiming to provide something better with it.

The team has already been moving forward with updates and has provided robust documentation showcasing how they will implement the project’s use cases. For instance, a recent update revealed that Bitcoin Hyper has already started to run on Solana VM, mapping its parallel model to Bitcoin settlement.

Is Bitcoin Hyper the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

Bitcoin’s current price action shows that those who move in now may not be at a parabolic advantage. The crypto’s price has been moving upward very slowly, and other than institutional drivers, nothing has been a contributing factor to BTC growth.

Therefore, in this instance, the best cryptos could be found among ICOs, which marks Bitcoin Hyper as a good pick. The platform is unique in the sense that it does not limit itself to capitalizing on the Bitcoin wave. Its L2 solution aims to provide real use cases, not just highlight enhanced speed.

The entire project underscores that it is trying to provide something more robust to the Bitcoin ecosystem. The addition of NFTs and decentralized applications into the mix could be very beneficial in the long term.

This mix of perks makes it a strong buy among investors looking for a crypto that focuses on the same principles as the OG picks but provides something completely new as well. In this regard, Bitcoin Hyper could easily be considered the best crypto to buy now.

Conclusion

The Bitcoin Hyper presale has surged past the $16 million mark within a few days, indicating that investors are showing massive interest in this project. So, while the Bitcoin price remains stuck, those looking for the best cryptocurrency to invest in should focus on offerings like HYPER.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
