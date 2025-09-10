Best Crypto to Buy Now: Experts Put Maxi Doge Top Over XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin

The crypto market is heating up this week, and many traders are investing in leading altcoins like XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin to capitalize. There’s no denying these projects are exciting, with institutional interest rising and retail investors returning. However, experts are hailing an emerging altcoin as the best crypto to buy right now.

This new contender is a presale project called Maxi Doge (MAXI), a Dogecoin-themed meme coin that taps into the new wave of degen culture forged through the rise of Pump.fun and other highly speculative trading platforms.

The project has raised nearly $2 million in its presale so far, making it one of the fastest-growing meme coin ICOs in the market. This shows strong investor hype and FOMO, paving the way for big gains once MAXI starts trading on exchanges.

With investors pouring in, its early-stage status, and Dogecoin-inspired branding, Maxi Doge is creating a lot of buzz during its presale – but can it live up to expectations? Let’s look at what the project is all about and how it compares to XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin.

Expert Backs Maxi Doge for 100x Gains

Maxi Doge adopts the all-or-nothing mentality that’s taken hold of meme culture this cycle. It’s no longer about “we’re all gonna make it,” but instead about PvP gambling on sub-$100K market cap tokens that offer high rewards and risks in equal measure.

The project’s mascot is portrayed as Dogecoin’s younger cousin, a 1000x leverage trading bodybuilder with a Red Bull addiction and a (not so) secret MAXITREN cycle. However, beyond this satirical branding, Maxi Doge also offers tangible utility, which helps differentiate it from the thousands of other meme coins that launch daily.

For instance, Maxi Doge features a staking mechanism that’s live during the presale, offering a 161% APY, as well as plans for community giveaways and MAXI token integrations into futures trading platforms. These utilities give users additional ways to earn MAXI, increasing its appeal and potentially supporting long-term demand.

This mix of viral branding and inherent utilities has caught the attention of leading analysts, with Crypto Tech Gaming calling MAXI a “high potential project” that could deliver 100x gains once it hits the open market.

XRP Breaking Out, but Ripple Selling Could Slow Gains

XRP has had an impressive year with a 470% rise – and it may be gearing up for another surge as its price chart indicates a breakout ahead. Currently trading at $3.03, the analyst CW believes XRP is about to break above a descending flag pattern that’s been forming since July. According to the analyst, this could push the price up to $4.40 – or even higher.

However, traders remain cautious due to recent allegations by blockchain investigator Zach XBT that the Ripple Labs team is selling huge amounts of tokens. If this persists, it might curb XRP’s upside potential, especially considering its already hefty market cap of $180 billion.

Cardano Struggles to Attract Users Despite $31B Market Cap

The Cardano blockchain is built on peer-reviewed research and emphasizes a rigorous, academic approach to development. While this provides a solid foundation, it also results in slow ecosystem growth.

Its lackluster pace of development means Cardano struggles to gain meaningful adoption, with only 27,000 active addresses in the past 24 hours despite a $31 billion market cap. In comparison, Sei, with a $1.9 billion market cap, has logged 814,000 active addresses in the same period.

Although Cardano is a leading altcoin by market cap, its low on-chain activity suggests it may be overvalued. This could mean there are better investment opportunities out there.

Dogecoin Set for 4x Gain on Upcoming ETF Launch?s

Unlike Cardano and XRP, Dogecoin’s utility is significantly limited – although it remains a popular choice for tipping and microtransactions. As its founding team point out, Dogecoin is money – and DOGE might be just days away from its biggest-ever surge, with the REX Shares Dogecoin ETF expected to launch this week.

This means that institutions will finally have a way to buy into DOGE, creating a setup that could draw billions of dollars into the market-leading meme token. Regarding how far it could go, the prominent analyst BitBull says that DOGE is ready for a breakout rally toward $1, translating to a 4x increase from today’s price of $0.25.

Final Thoughts: Why MAXI Could Be the Best Crypto to Buy Now

XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin are each worth tens of billions of dollars – and they still have potential for gains this year. However, XRP and Cardano still have to deal with fundamental challenges.

ZackXBT argues that XRP is centrally controlled, with the team holding nearly 50% of the supply and dumping it on retail investors, while Cardano is (relatively speaking) a ghost chain. While both projects could generate returns in 2025, these setbacks limit their upside potential.

Dogecoin, on the other hand, has a brighter outlook since it has long-established utility as well as an instantly recognizable brand – and it periodically receives value boosts from high-profile fans like Elon Musk. With an ETF launch approaching and a chart breakout underway, DOGE could well reach $1 in the weeks ahead if hype continues to build.

If history repeats, Dogecoin’s rally will trigger a widespread meme coin mania – in which other dog-themed tokens could see far more parabolic gains. Last cycle, we saw the likes of Shiba Inu emerge from Dogecoin’s shadow and mint millionaires – but Maxi Doge’s early stage, viral branding, reward-focused utilities, and analyst support suggest it could be this cycle’s top Dogecoin beta play.

