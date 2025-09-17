Best Crypto to Buy Now: Here’s Why ADA, SOL, and Tapzi Could Dominate the Next Crypto Cycle

Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) remain firmly in the spotlight this week as institutional investors and analysts highlight their potential. At the same time, Tapzi, a new Web3 gaming platform, is positioning itself as a disruptive new crypto coin to buy now into the rapidly expanding blockchain gaming sector. ‘

Each of these projects represents a different angle of growth within the digital asset market Cardano through regulatory clarity and upgrades, Solana through whale accumulation and network adoption, and Tapzi through innovative skill-based gaming. Together, they showcase the broad opportunities emerging in crypto despite the recent short-term volatility. Let’s dive into the details of these best crypto to buy in September.

Cardano Eyes a 30% Move

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez emphasized that Cardano has shown resilience after bouncing from support at $0.79. The asset now faces resistance near $0.99, a level that could unlock the next range between $1.15 and $1.25. That shift would represent an upside of nearly 30% if momentum holds.

Significantly, Martinez pointed to daily chart strength as a clear sign that buyers are reclaiming control after months of retracement. The rebound aligns with growing whale and institutional demand for ADA.

For example, C2 Blockchain Inc. recently disclosed a purchase of one million ADA for its

treasury. At the same time, whales acquired 20 million ADA in 24 hours, pushing total whale holdings above 5.4 billion.

Institutional Access Expands

Cardano also benefits from increasing institutional pathways. Grayscale filed for a Cardano ETF on NYSE Arca, signaling broader accessibility for traditional investors. That milestone is crucial because it reinforces Cardano’s position as a regulatory-compliant asset. Moreover, ADA is already listed on licensed exchanges across the United States, Europe, and Japan, which has added liquidity and credibility.

Meanwhile, founder Charles Hoskinson’s Input Output Global (IOG) team continues to focus on technical progress. The upcoming Leios upgrade is expected to enhance performance and competitiveness against rivals like Solana in decentralized finance. Cardano’s long-term vision of decentralization and scalability remains intact, which investors consider a strong base for adoption.

Macro Tailwinds Could Boost ADA

The Federal Reserve’s decision this week looms large over all markets, including crypto. Traders anticipate a 25 basis point rate cut, which could trigger fresh momentum. If the broader market rallies on easing conditions, ADA may be one of the leaders thanks to its technical setup and growing institutional backing.

Currently, Cardano trades at $0.8617 after a 3.76% daily drop. Despite that dip, ADA has gained slightly over the past week. Its market cap stands at $31.45 billion, supported by a circulating supply of 37 billion tokens.

Solana Whales Double Down

While Cardano edges toward resistance, Solana is attracting heavyweight institutional flows. Galaxy Digital reportedly purchased 1.2 million SOL worth $306 million within a single day. Over five days, the firm accumulated 6.5 million SOL, highlighting strong conviction in the network’s ecosystem.

Analyst Junaid Dar observed that this consistent institutional support often serves as a catalyst for rapid price appreciation. Historically, whale-led accumulation has pushed Solana into sharp rallies. Investors now expect similar dynamics, especially as Solana continues to capture share in decentralized applications and NFT markets.

Solana Price at Critical Levels

Source: X

Technical analysts, however, warn of possible corrections before higher targets. XForceGlobal pointed to resistance zones at $260, $380, and $460. These levels may prompt pullbacks before sustained advances occur.

At present, Solana trades at $235.17 after a 4.17% daily decline, but its weekly performance remains positive with a gain of 9.64%. With a circulating supply of 540 million, Solana holds a market cap of $127.36 billion. Despite short-term dips, institutional confidence suggests long-term demand remains intact.

The Untapped Gaming Opportunity

Beyond major Layer 1 tokens, the gaming sector is quickly becoming a magnet for blockchain innovation. The global gaming industry is projected to surpass $400 billion by 2028, with over 1.5 billion mobile gamers worldwide. Web3 gaming alone could expand from $25 billion in 2024 to more than $124 billion by 2032.

Yet, many blockchain gaming projects fail to achieve sustainable adoption. Their models often rely on luck-based mechanics, inflationary token rewards, and complex onboarding. This creates barriers for mainstream gamers and undermines long-term investor confidence.

Tapzi’s Skill-to-Earn Approach

Tapzi seeks to solve these pain points with a decentralized skill-based platform built on BNB Smart Chain. Instead of random rewards, players stake TAPZI tokens to compete in games like Chess, Rock-Paper-Scissors, or Tic Tac Toe. Winners earn directly from opponent stakes, creating a fair and transparent system.

Additionally, Tapzi ensures a fixed token supply of 5 billion, audited contracts, and gasless gameplay. These features lower entry barriers and provide a sustainable economic foundation. Free-to-play modes also encourage mass onboarding while converting casual players into active competitors.

Tapzi Price and Tokenomics

The Tapzi presale is currently underway with a token price of $0.0035. At launch, the token is expected to trade at $0.01, giving early buyers a clear advantage. With a planned initial market cap of $750,000, investors see significant upside potential as adoption grows.

Token distribution ensures balance, with 20% allocated for presale, 20% for liquidity, and 15% for treasury. Team tokens are locked with an 18-month vesting period to prevent early dumps. Moreover, structured vesting schedules and transparent allocation foster long-term stability.

Roadmap and Adoption Goals

Tapzi’s roadmap highlights product-first execution rather than speculation. In late 2025, the team plans to launch its platform beta, token listing, and first global tournament. By early 2026, additional features such as NFT avatars, guild integrations, and multilingual support will follow.

Future phases include a developer SDK, global tournaments, and cross-chain deployments across Ethereum, Polygon, and Telegram-native platforms. These steps are designed to capture both institutional investors and the massive casual gaming audience.

Why Tapzi Matters for Investors

Tapzi combines transparent tokenomics, skill-based engagement, and scalable infrastructure. Consequently, it addresses the failures of earlier GameFi projects. For investors, that means exposure to a sector projected to grow 5x in the next decade, with a model built on sustainability rather than speculation.

As the gaming industry shifts toward Web3, Tapzi is well-positioned to capture a meaningful share of the $125 billion market opportunity. Investors view this as a rare chance to align with both gaming adoption and blockchain growth.

Conclusion: Best Crypto To Buy Now

Cardano, Solana, and Tapzi represent three distinct but compelling narratives in crypto today. Cardano’s technical momentum and regulatory clarity could unlock short-term gains. Solana’s whale-backed growth shows strong institutional faith in its ecosystem. Tapzi, meanwhile, offers a differentiated model for Web3 gaming, combining fair play with scalable adoption.

