Best Crypto To Buy Now Lists Quietly Add Rollblock As Traders Seek The Cycle’s Next Big Winner

Crypto News

Dogecoin may be heating up on ETF speculation, but savvy traders are eyeing a different breakout.

As DOGE rallies on retail momentum, Rollblock is quietly appearing on best crypto to buy now lists – backed not by hype, but utility.

With $11.6 million raised, over 12,000 blockchain-based games, and a deflationary token model, Rollblock is positioning itself as a genuine contender in the next bull cycle. For many investors, it’s no longer about memes. It’s about platforms that deliver.

Dogecoin’s Price Shows Signs of Strength as We Enter September

Dogecoin is entering September with strong momentum. Retail traders are jumping in, betting on a possible ETF approval. Odds of a Dogecoin ETF now sit above 90%, pushing short-term holders to accumulate fast – a pattern seen before major rallies in 2017 and 2021.

Data from Alphractal shows STH Supply is rising again – a signal that new retail money is entering. This follows months of decline and suggests renewed confidence.

Alphractal founder Joao Wedson noted every past STH Supply rise led to explosive Dogecoin gains – if the trend holds, another rally could follow.

Speculation is rising after the launch of DOJE, a 40-Act ETF from Rex Shares and Osprey Funds.

It tracks DOGE’s price and has sparked interest, even if it’s not a spot ETF. Meanwhile, top firms like Grayscale, Bitwise, and 21Shares have filed for spot Dogecoin ETFs, adding weight to the narrative.

Rollblock Scores Major Presale Victory

Rollblock is changing GameFi by tackling fraud head-on. Its entire ecosystem runs on the Ethereum blockchain, recording every result in real time. No rigging, no hidden odds, just transparent gaming.

The platform offers over 12,000 games from top iGaming providers. Users can play poker with live dealers or bet on major sports – all fully on-chain.

Rollblock supports over 20 top cryptocurrencies and integrates Apple Pay and Google Pay, making it easy to join. It’s live 24/7, giving players access anytime.

At the core is RBLK, the utility token. It powers crypto governance, transactions, and passive income. Up to 30% of revenue buys back RBLK weekly – 60% is burned, and 40% goes to stakers. This boosts scarcity and rewards holders.

Now trading at $0.068, RBLK is gaining momentum. Analysts expect tier 1 listings soon, placing Rollblock among the top crypto projects in gaming. Here’s how it compares to one of the best meme coins out there, Dogecoin:

Feature Rollblock (RBLK) Dogecoin (DOGE) Price $0.068 $0.21 Core Utility iGaming platform: 12,000+ games, sports betting, live dealers, all on-chain Primarily used for tipping and payments; meme-based social currency Real-World Use Over $15M in on-chain wagers processed; integrated with 20+ cryptos + Apple/Google Pay Accepted by some merchants, Tesla, and others have supported it for limited payments

Can Rollblock Outperform Dogecoin in 2025?

Experts believe Rollblock could outperform Dogecoin in 2025. It’s genuine on-chain gaming and strong fundamentals are attracting both players and investors. Unlike many Web3 tokens, Rollblock offers full transparency, fast payouts, and significant utility.

The platform’s growth is generating buzz, with analysts pointing to its market position as a launchpad for bigger gains. Some predict RBLK could hit $1 next year – making it a next 100x crypto as the GambleFi trend grows. Here are more reasons why:

Sports betting on big events like the Club WC and UFC

Licensed under the Anjouan Gaming Authority and audited by SolidProof

Offering services to thousands of players daily

Adding new crypto games and features regularly

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author



Reporter at Coindoo

