Best Crypto to Buy Now: Pepenode Presale Explodes with $1 Million Raised

The race to find the best crypto to buy now is on thanks to the recent uptick that has caused the Bitcoin price to move above the $115K mark. Among the top picks right now, Pepenode has managed to gain much interest thanks to it recently raising upwards of $1 million in the ongoing presale.

With Pepe-like imagery and a gamified approach to mining, Pepenode takes on a dual identity that has been appreciated by most analysts.

One of their recent videos, 99Bitcoins highlighted what lies inside Pepenode and asked Google AI about its future, which reportedly gave positive feedback about this utility meme coin.

But beyond the AI quirks, it is important to know the reason why Pepenode has been a part of many “best crypto to buy now” lists for some time. And now that the market is in recovery, especially in the meme coin niche, investors have more reasons to dive into this project.

Designed for Utility, Powered By Meme

As soon as users open the Pepenode website, the first thing that will stand out is the website itself. It is simple and minimalistic, highlighting only the crucial parts of the project.

The presale tracker is placed beside a unique window, showcasing an isometric view of Pepenode’s utility.

This utility is the “Mine to Earn” platform, which is not the standard mode of mining full of costly hardware, but rather a gamified ecosystem that allows users to mine the ecosystem token and meme coins that are otherwise not mineable.

The mascot of this project is, of course, Pepe. The imagery highlights Pepe as a miner, moving around in his “server” room and putting nodes together to mine cryptocurrency. This gamified look is not limited to visuals only but tells a story of a utility that could bring the cryptocurrency community together in a more consolidated manner.

It has a unique appeal of being powered by the meme coin economy while still offering a utility, which essentially means gaining viral traction initially that could turn into long-term value later on. This approach is smart, and early investors could gain massive profits from it.

Pepe: The Core Inspiration of Pepenode

Pepenode has taken cues from both Bitcoin and Pepe. However, it is Pepe’s lack of utility that it aims to solve. In the last 24 hours, the Pepe price has gone up by more than 15%, thanks to BTC’s recent surge and the previously formed falling wedge pattern, which already indicated a reversal.

At the time of writing, the Pepe price is around $0.0000123, with the $0.0000126 level acting as its closest resistance. A surge above this resistance would allow the world’s top frog-themed meme coin to retest its next resistance levels, which are $0.000014, $0.000016, $0.000020, $0.000021, and $0.000024. Crossing these could allow the meme coin to reach its all-time high.

The interest in Pepe could directly feed into people’s curiosity about Pepenode. And since Pepenode combines two old-school facets of the cryptocurrency market (fun and mining), it could gain an advantage on two fronts, which has given people more reason to think of it as the best crypto to buy now.

Is Pepenode the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

With Pepenode raising upwards of $1 million already, people’s view of this crypto is clear, and there are many reasons why it is being considered one of the top crypto picks of 2025.

Mining Utility

There are no meme coins, other than Dogecoin, that focus on mining. However, while the OG DOGE’s mining approach was the product of its time, Pepenode’s mining style is the result of modern needs. It has a gamified look to it. Users can buy “meme nodes” and bring them together to create mining rigs within the virtual space for off-chain mining during the presale.

Once the presale concludes, the entire mining operation will go on-chain, with all the off-chain profits preserved.

Better Advantage for Presale Investors

It is a historical fact that presale advantage often translates to listing gains. Pepenode has done more than enough to make early movers more valuable. While the standard perks of investing in a project at its ground floor are there, presale investors also gain access to more powerful mining rigs and the potential to mine mainstream crypto like Pepe and Fartcoin.

Pepe Themes

It has already been discussed that the Pepe-based themes could boost Pepenode’s value. However, the question arises about what Pepenode does differently, since there are many Pepe derivatives on the market.

Pepenode has taken a utility-first, jokes-later approach that makes it an unconventional option for investors. The text communicates only the use case of the platform, while the jokes have been left for the images. All of them are unique, which has amplified interest in what Pepenode has to offer.

Staking Perks

Adding more value to Pepenode as a long-term investment are staking rewards. Presale investors can earn upwards of 1200% APY through staking. Another advantage that token holding provides is that it prevents the immediate sell-off of the project once it goes live. This is a simple yet important advantage that investors should consider.

Pepenode Price Prediction: What Awaits the Meme Coin?

After the presale concludes, Pepenode’s price action will depend on initial market interest and how the project evolves. Considering it has already raised over $1 million, chances are high that interest in this crypto will be strong by the time the listing day arrives.

With a listing often comes a pump, and depending on the project’s adoption, the Pepenode price could go up by 20x or even 100x.

In the long term, market interest will depend on the mining perks and how high the prices of Pepe or Fartcoin rise. A higher Pepe price would mean more expensive “meme nodes,” which in turn could drive the Pepenode price even higher.

Conclusion

Pepenode offers users a unique economic picture, a world where meme coins and mining can coexist. The premise of this project, although simple, appeals to both degens and long-term gain seekers. According to the website, the enhanced perks of this platform could lead to massive growth in the long term.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.