Best Crypto To Buy Now, Presale Watchlists Crown Layer Brett As The Meme Coin Leader For 2025

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 20:50
CROWN
CROWN$0.0366+0.82%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01255-0.55%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5122+1.68%
Pi Network
PI$0.34075-1.12%
Hedera
HBAR$0.2161-0.88%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00253+2.13%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00703-1.54%

trading-chart11 main lbr 1 9

Best crypto to buy now? That question never goes away in the crypto space, especially as traders hunt for the next gem before it blows up. This time, the spotlight isn’t on the usual suspects like Pi Network (PI) or Hedera (HBAR), it’s shifting toward a fresh contender stealing the buzz.

Layer Brett is making serious noise on presale watchlists, and for good reason. With a perfect mix of meme energy and real tech utility, it’s shaping up to be 2025’s meme coin leader. Investors are calling it the best blend of hype, scalability, and opportunity they’ve seen in years.

PI Network’s tokenomics play catches a cold

Despite its grassroots following, Pi Network has hit rough waters. Token unlocks are ramping up, about 159.5 million PI tokens are set to be released in September alone, potentially flooding the market and creating liquidity pressure. With the community watching closely, Pi Network news now focuses more on supply worries than hype-driven rallies.

Price has suffered accordingly. Pi recently slid to an all-time low of $0.33, even after a minor rebound, and trading volume remains thin. While some holders hope for a bounce, larger-scale unlocks and weak liquidity mean that Pi Network news is all about cautious optimism rather than explosive gains.

HBAR hangs in there with enterprise juice

HBAR might not be grabbing headlines, but it’s building quietly with enterprise appeal. After hitting a 12-month low near $0.215, it bounced sharply to $0.304, a 43% intraday gain, thanks to an AI-fueled breakout and volume pop. Major support now sits around $0.18, offering a solid base for future rallies if institutions keep showing interest.

Plus, there’s big-picture momentum: HBAR is rolling out AI verifiable compute, a CBDC pilot with Australia’s central bank, and even Nasdaq-backed ETF filings. This isn’t just noise, it’s infrastructure-level progress that might give HBAR a quiet edge in the months ahead.

lbr 2 7

Layer Brett is the new engine on crypto’s racetrack

Every cycle brings a token that feels like it rewrites the rules. In 2021, it was SHIB surprising everyone with meme-powered gains. Now, it’s Layer Brett (LBRETT), a next-gen Ethereum Layer 2 token that blends meme culture with real blockchain utility. Think of it as Brett 2.0: faster, cheaper, and designed to scale without the network hiccups.

At just $0.0055 per token, Brett feels like buying a ticket before the headliner takes the stage. With over $2.5 million already raised, it’s clear the crowd is gathering fast. Unlike hype-only meme coins, Brett runs on Layer 2 rails, offering lower fees, blazing speed, and smooth staking built for everyday users.

Speaking of staking, early buyers are locking in insane 990.46% rewards. That’s the kind of upside that turns holding from a meme into a real wealth-building move. Add the meme energy, and Brett looks less like a side show and more like the main event of 2025.

Conclusion: Why Brett takes the crown

Pi is still wrestling with questions about accessibility, and HBAR, while backed by strong enterprise ties, often feels like it’s moving at a corporate pace in a market that rewards speed. 

Layer Brett (LBRETT), on the other hand, has cracked the formula, mixing meme coin energy with the real utility of an Ethereum Layer 2. With $2.8M+ raised, $0.0055 entry, and nearly 990% staking rewards, it’s no wonder presale watchlists are crowning Brett the top contender for 2025’s breakout and the best crypto to buy now.

Wish You Secured 100x Gains With PEPE? Secure Your LBRETT Tokens Today! Tokens are currently just $0.0055.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett
X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

lbr 1 9

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened retaliatory actions against the EU after issuing Google a $3.5 billion fine.
Union
U$0.00921-10.58%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.302-0.19%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11234-2.31%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 21:42
Share
Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

In a recent discourse, new insights challenge the widely held belief that Bitcoin could peak by the end of this year. An intriguing analysis by PlanC equates the expectation of Bitcoin hitting a market cycle high in the fourth quarter to the improbability of consistently winning a coin toss.Continue Reading:Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 21:08
Share
Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

With the crypto market heating up ahead of 2026, investors are searching for opportunities priced low enough to offer significant upside. Analysts are increasingly pointing to new tokens that combine affordability with solid fundamentals, even though well-known names like Bitcoin and Ethereum still make headlines. One of the top mentions right now is Mutuum Finance [...] The post Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010857-1.76%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02737+2.58%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/06 21:50
Share

Trending News

More

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

US Ethereum ETFs Suffer a Major Setback – Will Price Follow?

USDC first qualified as collateral for US futures, Coinbase joins hands with CFTC to promote its implementation