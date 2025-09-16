Best Crypto To Buy Now: Remittix Presale Passes $25,8M As Wallet Enters Beta Testing On Ethereum and Solana Networks

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 22:07
Investors searching for the best crypto to buy now are watching closely as Remittix moves past another milestone. The PayFi project has raised over $25,8 million through the sale of 664 million tokens at $0.1080, placing it among the fastest-growing crypto 2025 opportunities. With wallet beta testing now live on both Ethereum and Solana networks, Remittix is proving it has the infrastructure and momentum to rival some of the top names in the market.

Why Remittix Is Emerging As The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Innovation, utility, and investor trust tend to combine in the best crypto to buy now. Ethereum has been the pioneer in decentralized applications, and Solana is known to have high-speed, low-cost transactions. Remittix is bringing elements of both into its PayFi ecosystem, enabling seamless cross-border payments. 

With CertiK verification and a #1 ranking among pre-launch tokens, it has gained the transparency and credibility that investors demand. The project is being tipped as the next 100x crypto because it combines security with adoption at scale.

Remittix Wallet Testing Expands On Ethereum And Solana

Beta testing for the Remittix wallet has officially begun, with users from the community trialing transactions across the Ethereum and Solana networks. This rollout highlights the platform’s cross-chain focus, showing that Remittix is not just promising features but actively delivering. Analysts argue that this practical progress makes it one of the best crypto projects for 2025 options. Here are some of the standout features driving momentum:

  • Wallet beta testing live on Ethereum and Solana, proving cross-chain capability
  • $250,000 global giveaway campaign increasing engagement and adoption
  • Referral rewards of 15 percent in USDT, claimable daily through the dashboard
  • Launches with 30+ fiat currencies and 40+ cryptocurrencies.
  • Raised over $25,8 million, which shows that there is robust early crypto investment demand.

Why Remittix Could Be 2025’s Breakout Token

Ethereum remains the backbone of DeFi and Solana continues to attract developers with its efficiency. But Remittix is carving its own path as a project designed for real-world payments. By combining low gas fee crypto transfers, verified security and global adoption drivers, it is quickly being recognized as the best new altcoin and the best crypto to buy now. Analysts suggest its mix of utility and momentum could position it for a 100x rally, making it one of the top cryptos to buy now in 2025.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

PANews reported on September 16th that Sky tweeted that over 75% of the MKR supply has completed the upgrade to SKY. Regarding the penalties for delayed upgrades to SKY, a governance vote will be held on September 18th. If passed, the penalties will take effect on September 22nd.
Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on September 16 that according to Whale Alert, at 23:06 Beijing time, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion new USDT on the Ethereum blockchain, worth approximately US$1.0006 billion.
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on September 16th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $189 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $48.71 million in long positions and $140 million in short positions. The total liquidated amount for BTC was $13.4356 million, and the total liquidated amount for ETH was $59.6831 million.
Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position

Tether Treasury destroys 2 billion USDT on Tron

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.14)