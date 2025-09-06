Best Crypto to Buy Now: Shiba Inu Price Prediction vs Pepeto Presale in 2025

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/06 23:09
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000547+0.18%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002246-0.88%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002499+1.50%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00699-2.51%

SPONSORED POST*

Meme coins are once again at the center of attention as the 2025 bull run takes shape. In the last cycle, Shiba Inu (SHIB) turned early buyers into millionaires and proved how powerful meme-driven tokens can be. Today, traders are asking where the next opportunity lies. A new presale called Pepeto (PEPETO) is quickly emerging, combining meme energy with real utility. The big questions now are simple: what makes Pepeto different from Shiba Inu, and could it become the meme coin that defines this cycle?

Shiba Inu Price Prediction

Shiba Inu is still one of the biggest names in meme coins. It has a loyal community and a place in the top ranks of the market. Analysts expect SHIB could rise to around $0.00003 to $0.00005 during this bull run. That means some gains are likely, but it will not be another 100x like in 2021.

The main reason is market cap. Shiba Inu is already worth billions of dollars. The bigger a coin is, the harder it becomes to grow fast. SHIB can still deliver solid returns, but the days of extreme growth are behind it. That is why many investors are looking at smaller meme coins like Pepeto for bigger opportunities.

Pepeto’s Presale Strength and Future Vision

Pepeto is a new meme coin that mixes viral culture with real utility. It is still in presale, priced at only $0.000000150. That gives early buyers billions of tokens for a small investment. So far, the project has raised over $6.4 million and built a community of more than 100,000 people on Telegram, Instagram, and X.

What makes Pepeto stand out is that it is launching with real tools. PepetoSwap is a zero fee decentralized exchange that removes trading costs, while PepetoBridge is a cross chain system for safe transfers between blockchains. These features give traders reasons to use Pepeto beyond just hype.

The project also has a fair setup. There are no team wallets, no trading tax, and the contracts have been audited by Coinsult and SolidProof. That makes it much safer than most presale coins. The plan is simple: combine meme energy with working products to create real demand in the market.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction vs Pepeto Price Prediction

When comparing the two, the difference is clear. Shiba Inu might grow steadily, but its huge market cap makes another 100x surge unlikely. Pepeto, on the other hand, is still at the ground floor. At today’s presale price of $0.000000150, a $2,500 buy secures around 16.6 billion tokens.

Analysts suggest that if Pepeto climbs to the same price levels Shiba Inu reached at its peak of $0.00008, a scenario many see as very possible in the current cycle, that $2,500 entry could be worth more than $1.3 million. Shiba Inu already achieved this kind of explosive growth in 2021, and Pepeto now has both the meme power and the real utilities to follow a similar path.

Pepeto also offers live staking rewards of 234% APY giving holders income while they wait for price appreciation. Whales are already accumulating during the presale, knowing that each stage increases the price and reduces supply.

How to Buy Pepeto

Getting started with Pepeto is simple and only takes a few minutes.

   1.        Download a crypto wallet such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet.

   2.        Add ETH, USDT, or BNB to your wallet.

   3.        Visit the official website at pepeto.io.

   4.        Connect your wallet and buy Pepeto tokens at the current presale price of $0.000000150.

This quick process makes it easy for anyone to secure Pepeto before it lists on major exchanges.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu will always be part of the meme coin story, but its massive market cap means the days of 100x gains are likely behind it. Pepeto, however, is still in its early stages. It is affordable, audited, and already shipping real products like PepetoSwap and PepetoBridge, which makes it stand out from typical presale hype.

With over $6.4 million raised and 234% APY staking rewards already live, momentum is building fast. Each presale stage pushes the price higher, leaving early buyers with the best positions. For those who missed Shiba Inu’s historic run, Pepeto may be the second chance but only for those who act before the market catches on.

Disclaimer

Always buy Pepeto only through the official website: https://pepeto.io.  Watch out for scams that copy the project name.

Official Links

Website: https://pepeto.io

Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

 *This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

GoPlus: Venus Protocol was suspected of being attacked, with a loss of about $2 million

GoPlus: Venus Protocol was suspected of being attacked, with a loss of about $2 million

PANews reported on June 25 that GoPlus issued a security alert stating that the lending protocol Venus Protocol on BNB Chain was suspected to have been attacked, resulting in a
Binance Coin
BNB$859.67+1.27%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0961-5.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 13:49
Share
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.11338-8.99%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004508-0.15%
Share
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Share
How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

The Mirror Protocol is a truly decentralized and trustless Bitcoin staking protocol.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,107.83-0.28%
Multichain
MULTI$0.06523-17.84%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13638+0.49%
Share
PANews2024/04/20 13:27
Share

Trending News

More

GoPlus: Venus Protocol was suspected of being attacked, with a loss of about $2 million

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

Inside the 3 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now and Why Presales Could Change 2025 Forever

6. Bitcoin Mining Profitability in 2025: Can Miners Survive Rising Costs?