Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Snorter Could Be the Next 100x Solana Meme Coin

The cryptocurrency market is not in the best state at the moment, making it more relevant to find the best crypto to buy now.

While high caps like Solana have stalled in terms of growth, investors are now eyeing alternative assets, those that could act as beta plays for Solana.

Among them, Snorter is being pegged as the top Solana-based meme coin.

Currently on presale, this aardvark-themed meme crypto has raised over $4 million. The trading bot it powers is niche, and investor interest in the project is high. Analysts have pegged it as the best Solana meme coin to buy before the presale ends.

But the question arises: what are the factors enhancing Snorter’s value? Will it continue to maintain a similar level of momentum once the presale concludes?

Solana: Crypto Powering “People’s Blockchain” is Now Facing Stagnation

The arrival of Red September saw over $162 billion wiped out from the market, pushing the global cryptocurrency market cap down to $3.8 trillion. Solana is one of the high caps that also suffered a loss, dropping in price by over 16% since last week.

There has been a string of long reds over the last four days, which has pushed the Solana price below the rising channel.

As long as the crypto manages to stay above the $199 level, Solana may be able to sustain itself at the current level. However, a drop below could push the altcoin to find support above the $174 level.

Snorter: Crypto Powering a Solana Meme Coin Trading Bot

While Solana has stagnated and its price action has been bearish, things are different for SOL-based meme coins. Although they continue to be volatile, the performance of high-cap assets has pushed investors to focus on these low-cap options.

Among them, Snorter is the one gaining the most traction. Snorter is a meme coin project powering a trading bot on Telegram. Its purpose is singular, which is to help investors find better investment opportunities within the Solana meme coin niche.

According to the website, users can leverage Snorter as an automated sniper tool to find and invest in high-potential Solana meme coins as soon as they arrive on the market. Through this approach, Snorter is trying to capitalize on the “quick jump” narrative of most Solana memes.

However, since it is a matter of dealing with assets with high volatility, Snorter has also designed safeguards.

To prevent users from getting trapped by less-than-optimal investments, Snorter has implemented honeypot protection. Rug pull protection has been used to fend off projects that could die within a day, and with MEV protection, frontrunning is prevented.

Snorter is also leveraging the full functionalities of Telegram, allowing users to engage in social reading opportunities. With fast swaps, users can quickly step in and step out of an investment.

Why Snorter Could be the Best Crypto to Buy Now

The conversation around the best crypto to buy now when it comes to Snorter is common, especially considering the number of positive aspects the project is focusing on.

Unique Meme Coin Icon

While most new meme coin projects, Solana-based meme coins included, focus on the standard frog, dog, and cat memes, Snorter has done something completely different. It has adopted an aardvark as its mascot. The animal itself is quirky, and the scribbled way it has been presented makes it feel like the image could already be a solid icon.

However, the image of Snorter has been used to communicate the use case of the project, which is to provide users with high-potential investment opportunities by “snorting” the best tokens that the market has. It has an unconventional parallel imagery, but that is what makes Snorter unique.

High Presale Momentum

Another reason Snorter could be one of the best cryptocurrency projects to invest in can be seen from the way its presale has unfolded so far. It has already raised upwards of $4 million, which is no small feat for a project with a unique icon. Its success so far indicates that it has what the community is looking for, and that is why it could be one of the best investments on the market.

Low Fees Compared to Other Telegram Trading Bots

Most Telegram trading bots are very expensive. However, Snorter has taken a more affordable route, charging only 0.65% per trade. This low fee has already made it favored among the cryptocurrency community.

Furthermore, the developers have revealed that a bot teaser is on the way, which has generated even more interest in the market.

Positive Reviews from Most Publications

Most of the publications across the cryptocurrency space have viewed Snorter positively. These include the likes of NewsBTC, CoinTelegraph, Economic Times, and more. This has reinforced Snorter’s position as a solid cryptocurrency to invest in, and potentially the best crypto to buy now for Solana enthusiasts.

Conclusion

While the market seems to give the impression that Solana’s price action has stalled, Snorter’s success shows that the best crypto to buy now could be found within Solana’s ecosystem. The project is unique, its appeal is robust, and its sole focus is to bring the community together. For those reasons, it has consolidated itself as a solid pick for investors who are looking for either long-term or short-term gains.

For more information about the project or to participate before the time runs out, use the link below.

