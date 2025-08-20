Best Crypto to Buy: Top XRP Alternatives as SEC Delays Decision on Spot XRP ETFs

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/20 02:40
The SEC just kicked the can down the road on spot XRP ETFs, and investors are back in wait-and-see mode again. Instead of ruling this month, regulators have pushed their decisions to October.

For anyone holding XRP, that means two more months of uncertainty. But here’s the thing – while the SEC takes its time, smart traders aren’t just sitting idle. Instead, they’re rotating into smaller altcoins that have positive momentum right now.

If you’re trying to find the best crypto to buy for outsized returns, there are a few names worth keeping an eye on while XRP’s big moment is still pending. So, let’s explore what the ETF delay means and which tokens could be about to take off.

SEC Delays Decision on Spot XRP ETFs – What Does This Mean?

Yesterday afternoon, the SEC officially pushed back deadlines for multiple spot XRP ETF filings, including proposals from 21Shares, CoinShares, Grayscale, and Bitwise. The new rulings are now due between October 18 and October 23.

That extra 60 days isn’t unusual – it’s a standard move that lets the SEC review more comments, double-check surveillance agreements, and think through the bigger market impact. For now, it simply keeps investors waiting a little longer.

Yet the context this time is different. Earlier this year, courts threw out the SEC’s case against Ripple, ruling that XRP isn’t a security. Pair that with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF approvals last year, and the odds look stacked in XRP’s favor.

Analysts at Bloomberg put approval chances at 95%, and betting markets like Polymarket are still showing a lot of confidence. That kind of alignment hasn’t happened around an XRP ETF before.

If approval does happen in October, billions in institutional money could flow into XRP, just like we saw with the BTC and ETH ETFs. That would lock XRP into the same regulated, mainstream lane as the market’s two biggest cryptos – and mark one of the most important milestones for the token to date.

3 Best Cryptos to Buy After SEC Delays XRP ETF Decision

With XRP’s momentum likely to be on pause until October, plenty of traders are chasing opportunities elsewhere. Here are three altcoins getting serious attention right now:

1. Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER)

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is built to fix one of Bitcoin’s biggest flaws – speed. The Bitcoin blockchain processes only about five transactions per second, making it unsuitable for fast payments, dApps, RWAs, or NFTs.

Bitcoin Hyper’s solution is a new Layer-2 network that runs on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). In practice, that means Solana-level speed and low fees, but still anchored to Bitcoin’s security.

The HYPER token presale has already raised $10.5 million, and several whales have made six-figure investments. HYPER holders won’t just use the token for gas fees – they can also stake it for 104% APY and help shape the project through DAO governance.

99Bitcoin’s analysts recently described HYPER as the “next 100x crypto.” So, if you’re looking for the best crypto to buy while waiting on the SEC’s XRP decision, Bitcoin Hyper is one of the strongest plays out there. Visit Bitcoin Hyper Presale.

2. WEMIX (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) is one of the bigger names in blockchain gaming, with MIR4 often dubbed the world’s top crypto game. Its WEMIX3.0 network can handle up to 4,000 transactions per second and supports an entire ecosystem: WEMIX PLAY for gaming, WEMIX.Fi for DeFi, and NILE for DAOs.

The idea is to let players actually own their in-game assets and turn gaming hours into real economic value. That approach is what makes WEMIX stand out in such a crowded sector.

It hasn’t been smooth sailing – there was a $6.1 million hack this year and some exchange suspensions – but the team has reinforced security and rolled out infrastructure upgrades. And with more games on the way, WEMIX is worth keeping tabs on for a potential rebound.

3. TOKEN6900 (T6900)

TOKEN6900 (T6900) doesn’t bother pretending to be anything other than a meme coin. No utility, no roadmap – just pure speculation. Yet that honesty is part of the token’s appeal, and it’s working.

The project’s presale has raised an impressive $2.2 million with just nine days left, and the T6900 staking protocol has locked up more than 139 million tokens. That level of early commitment says a lot about how much belief the community has that T6900 could be the next big meme coin.

TOKEN6900 openly positions itself as the upgrade to SPX6900, the popular parody token that’s up over 12,000% in the past year. The creators even minted one more token than SPX in a tongue-in-cheek show of “dominance.”With no VCs and no insiders, it’s completely community-driven. And if another meme coin season begins while we wait on the SEC’s XRP decision, T6900 has a shot at being one of the best cryptos to buy. Visit TOKEN6900 Presale.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

