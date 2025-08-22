Best Cryptos to Buy Now – Analyst Reveals The Top Coins This Week

The crypto market is showing early signs of movement as traders prepare for what could be a defining October for altcoins. The best cryptos to buy now are those with strong upside potential, low market caps, and growing community interest, offering opportunities to capitalize on a potential market rebound.

With exchange tokens showing sudden strength and the overall market gaining momentum, investors are closely watching both established projects and emerging presales to position themselves ahead of a possible alt season surge.

Bitcoin is trading near $112K with a 5% weekly drop, while Ethereum has lost over 7% in the same period. The decline is largely tied to broader macroeconomic weakness rather than crypto-specific issues.

U.S. bankruptcies are climbing at the fastest pace since 2010, with 71 companies failing in July, the highest monthly number since 2020. Stock markets are also under pressure, which has spilled over into Bitcoin.

Despite weaker sentiment in the short term, some analysts see longer-term drivers that could fuel a rebound. Pension fund allocations in the U.S. may push Bitcoin toward $200,000 by the end of the year, with potentially more influence than spot ETF approvals.

As credit risks grow, the crypto market is at a critical point. However, many investors are looking for tokens with recovery potential. Analyst Jacob Crypto Bury has highlighted four of the best cryptos to buy now, which he discusses in detail in the video below and on his YouTube channel.

Stacks (STX)

Stacks, a leading Bitcoin Layer 2 ecosystem, is designed to activate the Bitcoin economy by enabling developers to build decentralized applications and leverage Bitcoin as a secure base layer. Despite its strong fundamentals, the project has faced notable price declines over the past year.

In the last seven days, the token dropped around 9%, while over the past month it has fallen by 24%. Market capitalization has decreased significantly, moving from $1.4 billion to about $1.15 billion. Price-wise, the token now trades near $0.64, down from previous highs of $2.75.

Interestingly, this level mirrors where it stood in 2023, suggesting that the project has been consolidating without major movement for some time. If the crypto market enters another altcoin season, $STX could be well positioned for a significant rebound after this extended period of stagnation.

TOKEN6900 (T6900)

TOKEN6900 is emerging as a high-risk, high-reward opportunity in the current crypto landscape. Positioned as a quick-entry, quick-exit play, it has attracted attention due to its limited presale window, which is set to close in just under a week.

At present, TOKEN6900 is priced at $0.00705, with its initial listing expected to open at $0.7125, a substantial gap that signals strong upside potential if momentum carries forward.

Market analysts highlight its low-cap structure, launching with a valuation around $5 million, as a core factor that could drive rapid growth should demand spike post-listing.

Adding to its appeal is the project’s nostalgic design, evoking early 2000s and 1990s internet culture, which resonates with a segment of the crypto community seeking both innovation and thematic flair.

Investors can participate directly through decentralized wallet integrations such as MetaMask or Best Wallet, converting ETH or USDT into their allocation of TOKEN6900 ahead of the token generation event.

Once live, holders will be free to trade, transfer, or exchange their assets with hopes of securing profits if prices climb. TOKEN6900 presents strong upside potential as one of the best cryptos to buy in the current market.

Sui (SUI)

Sui has emerged as a noteworthy project in the crypto space, though its price remains well below previous highs. Currently valued around $3.35, it has fallen from an all-time high of $4.90, reflecting both market conditions and the effects of token dilution, a form of inflation that can weigh on price performance.

Despite this, the project’s fundamentals remain strong. At its peak, Sui’s market capitalization reached $14.75 billion, leaving it only $3 billion away from reclaiming that record.

What sets Sui apart is its ability to deliver the benefits of Web3 with the ease of Web2, offering scalable, secure, and affordable infrastructure for developers and users alike.

Rekt Capital, who has over 550K followers on X, noted that $SUI has broken out from its Macro Triangle and remains in the post-breakout retest phase as it seeks full confirmation. Furthermore, Sui’s recent listing on Robinhood provides greater access to its ecosystem, particularly for US investors.

If momentum in the broader altcoin market returns, $SUI could realistically target a market capitalization between $20 and $30 billion. Such growth would represent a major resurgence and reaffirm its position as one of the most promising blockchain ecosystems.

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Pump.fun has emerged as a token with a turbulent yet intriguing journey in recent months. Following its presale, the project briefly surged above its listing price, signaling strong early momentum before retracing.

The token experienced a healthy bounce when market conditions improved, though it has since faced another downturn. From its listing price of $0.00751, $PUMP remains down over 50% by market capitalization, with an 25% decline over the past month alone.

Despite this weakness, the token’s resilience during prior recoveries suggests it could still benefit significantly if broader market conditions shift. A renewed wave of meme coin enthusiasm could provide the catalyst for a parabolic move, offering opportunistic traders a chance to capitalize.

