Best Cryptos to Buy With 100x Potential Over Ethereum and Solana

Altcoin season is heating up, and a new wave of projects is drawing attention for their potential to rival established giants like Ethereum and Solana. Some of the best cryptos to buy right now are being called “Solana killers,” due to innovative tech and lower market caps that leave room for exponential growth.

These tokens are generating hype, with many investors eyeing the chance for 100x gains or more as they position themselves early in projects with explosive community-driven momentum.

As the market gears up for what could be another breakout cycle, identifying these rising stars could prove crucial for those seeking outsized returns.

Top Cryptos With More Upside Than ETH and SOL

Ethereum and Solana have long been the backbone of decentralized finance, proving their strength as two of the most profitable assets in crypto. Yet history shows that once Ethereum and Solana make a significant move, the capital they attract often spills over into other projects built around their ecosystems.

These smaller but powerful players can move faster, spark fresh narratives, and in many cases deliver even bigger percentage gains than ETH and SOL themselves.

For investors paying close attention, the real opportunity may lie not in Ethereum and Solana’s steady growth, but in the altcoins leveraging their success and expanding their reach.

This article highlights five top cryptos that could outperform these giants, based on Hot Cuppa Crypto’s full analysis, which you can find in the video below or on his YouTube channel.

Sui (SUI)

Sui has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about next-generation blockchains, often positioned as a potential “Solana-killer.” Its core feature is an object-based model that treats tokens and NFTs as independent, enabling parallel transactions.

This design supports up to 297,000 TPS with 400-millisecond finality, far quicker than Solana’s 12-second average. $SUI has been consolidating since April, holding firm around key support near $3.10 while maintaining a strong fundamental backdrop with a $2 billion TVL.

Despite recent volatility, technical indicators suggest the asset is forming a local bottom rather than preparing for a deeper breakdown. While economic data releases could spark temporary dips, downside risk below $3 appears limited.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER)

Bitcoin Hyper has rapidly become one of the most talked-about crypto pre-sales, recently surpassing $14 million in funds raised. Positioned as a Bitcoin layer-2 solution, it aims to address long-standing limitations by enabling faster, cheaper transactions and unlocking full programmability on the Bitcoin network.

This includes smart contracts, decentralized finance, real-world asset tokenization, and even meme coin staking. The project’s staking rewards, currently set at 77%, add further appeal for early adopters.

Unlike previous Bitcoin alternatives that struggled with scalability, Bitcoin Hyper leverages SVM technology to streamline contracts and boost accessibility. Its native Hyper token will serve as the backbone of the ecosystem, powering transaction fees, bridge operations, governance, and staking.

With growing community support and increasing momentum, Bitcoin Hyper is being viewed as a potential game-changer that could push Bitcoin into a new era of utility and mass adoption.

Maxi Doge (MAXI)

Maxi Doge is emerging as one of the most talked-about meme coins in the current market, blending raw community energy with innovative tokenomics. Often described as a Shiba Inu with “alpha genes,” the project thrives on viral momentum and a relentless supporter base determined to push it forward.

What sets Maxi Doge apart is its unique allocation model: 25% of the war chest is reserved for rewarding loyal community members, while 40% is dedicated to liquidity, ensuring consistent trading activity.