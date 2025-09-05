Best Cryptos to Watch Now: BlockDAG, Shiba Inu, Cardano & Chainlink

The crypto market in 2025 is firing on all cylinders, with some networks racing ahead on adoption while others lean on their communities or institutional backing. Traders aren’t just hunting hype anymore; they’re chasing projects with staying power, smart strategies, and clear signs of growth.

If you’re scanning for the best cryptos to watch now, four names are standing tall: BlockDAG, Shiba Inu, Cardano, and Chainlink. Each has its own playbook, from viral presale momentum to whale-driven accumulation. Together, they’re shaping the year’s biggest conversations and pointing to where real gains could come from next.

1. BlockDAG: Viral Mining Meets $396M Presale Success

BlockDAG is rewriting the script for presales in 2025. Its unique blend of Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) scalability and Proof-of-Work (PoW) security makes it both fast and reliable, while full EVM compatibility ensures developers can deploy smart contracts with zero friction. Add in a successful CertiK audit and a transparent leadership team, and BlockDAG is already ticking boxes most projects can’t match before launch.

The numbers prove it. BlockDAG has raised $396 million, sold 25.9 billion BDAG coins, and booked $7.86 million in miner sales, with 19,516 units already gone. BDAG has seen a jaw-dropping 2,900% climb since batch 1. However, for a limited time, a special presale price of $0.0013 per BDAG has been rolled out in celebration of BlockDAG’s upcoming Singapore Deployment Event.

What’s powering its viral momentum is adoption. The X1 Miner App has over 3 million people mining BDAG on their smartphones daily. Dashboard V4 makes the presale feel like a live trading hub, showing charts, balances, and order books, while gamified Buyer Battles award bonus coins to top participants. This mix of scale, engagement, and innovation makes BlockDAG not just a presale but one of the best cryptos to watch now as it heads toward exchange listings.

2. Shiba Inu: Meme Loyalty and Breakout Potential

Shiba Inu continues to prove that meme coins can hold serious weight. Trading around $0.0000123 with a $7.2–$7.5 billion market cap, SHIB is still a top-ranking token by global volume, pulling in $200–$300 million daily. Despite a 2.9% dip recently, technical setups show room for rebounds toward $0.00001617 and possibly far higher if market conditions align. Some analysts even see potential to revisit $0.000081, which would mean a staggering breakout.

Shibarium, its Layer-2 network, has slowed in activity, but the SHIB community remains fiercely loyal. Analysts point out that breaking into the top 5 cryptos by market cap would require a 1,400% surge, ambitious but not impossible given its viral presence. For sheer community-driven strength, SHIB keeps its place as one of the best cryptos to watch now.

3. Cardano: Fighting to Reclaim Higher Ground

Cardano (ADA) is trading near $0.85, stuck in a tight band between $0.833 and $0.876. A breakout above $0.8577 could push ADA toward $0.95 and beyond, while failing to defend $0.84 risks dips to $0.77 or even $0.67. Still, whale activity suggests confidence, with 130 million ADA recently scooped up by large holders.

Analysts are tracking resistance at $1.16 as the real trigger point for a stronger rally, potentially unlocking runs toward $1.20 or even $2.50 by year’s end if momentum builds. Backed by DeFi and NFT use cases, plus optimism from Charles Hoskinson around rate cuts and the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, Cardano continues to prove why it’s one of the best cryptos to watch now.

4. Chainlink: Whale Buys and Institutional Moves

Chainlink is flexing its strength in 2025. Priced at $24.16 with a $16.4B market cap, LINK jumped 12% in a single day on August 22 after Fed policy signals, million-dollar buybacks, and whale accumulation. By month’s end, it had rallied nearly 39%, with daily active addresses returning to levels last seen in late 2024.

Institutional momentum adds to the story. Bitwise has filed for a Chainlink ETF, and Japan’s SBI Group is using LINK’s oracle technology to power tokenised assets and stablecoin infrastructure. Analysts see near-term targets at $27, with medium-term forecasts of $40–$56, and speculative highs as ambitious as $250–$400 if adoption accelerates. With whales stacking and ETFs in play, LINK is cementing itself as one of the best cryptos to watch now.

Final Word

2025 is proving that adoption, upgrades, and credibility decide winners, not hype. BlockDAG is raising records and onboarding millions before its official launch. Shiba Inu continues to leverage meme strength and massive loyalty. Cardano is working through technical hurdles with whales backing its upside, while Chainlink is getting institutional recognition that most tokens dream of.

Each of these projects shows why they’re the best cryptos to watch now, but BlockDAG’s mix of presale firepower, mining adoption, and gamified community engagement makes it the one pulling furthest ahead of the pack.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

