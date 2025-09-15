Best ETH Cryptos to Ride the Next Ethereum Bull Run

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 17:45
holoride
RIDE$0.001034--%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000131-5.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09023-8.84%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001693-4.99%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0137-4.99%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003782+27.16%
Ethereum
ETH$4,532.09-2.20%

With Ethereum on the cusp of what experts think could be its next giant bull cycle, all eyes are on projects building in its ecosystem. Of those, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are quickly becoming one of the best coins to be on the next bullrun. Though Shiba Inu (SHIB) retains its performance, the future-oriented nature of Mutuum Finance is creating serious interest from investors after the next step of ETH-fueled growth.

Shiba Inu Stays Close to $0.0000142 During Low-Key Market Activity

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is at $0.00001421, as the current price has ranged from $0.00001322 to $0.00001424. The token appears to be consolidating, as it registers little volatility and retains recent support and resistance levels. Volume is reasonably steady, and no clear breakout can be identified on short-term charts. Traders are considering SHIB’s behavior in the context of Ethereum’s growing DeFi ecosystem, especially as new initiatives create traction. Attention to emerging tokens such as Mutuum Finance is also part of the larger context.

Mutuum Finance: Risk Mechanisms and Protocol Security

Mutuum Finance has strong protection protocols for any asset that is collateralized to ensure the security of the protocol and the users.

These are target collateral rates, deposit caps, and lending caps. To offer systemic stability, liquidators are encouraged to close undercollateralized positions, initiate penalties and enforce liquidation guarantee remediation on time. Collateral effectiveness is optimized in correlated assets, i.e., lending capacity increases proportionally with Loan-to-Value (LTV) levels in heavily secured lending. Reserve factors are provided as insurance during exceptional market conditions, and higher reserves are levied on risky assets to offset volatility.

Phase 6 Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Token Presale

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale has already recorded more than 16,300 investors and $15.8 million with massive demand. On its quest for increased security and transparency, the project is launching a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program in collaboration with CertiK. Through the program, developers and researchers are incentivized to report vulnerabilities, the reward being placed on four levels of severity: critical, major, minor, and low.

Dynamic Interest Rate Adjustments

Mutuum Finance is premised upon a floating rate of interest mechanism, which changes with liquidity level. Borrowing becomes cheap when liquidity is high and enables increased usage. Borrowing is expensive when liquidity is in short supply, enabling repayment of the loan alongside increased deposits. This helps in maintaining balance in the system as well as curbing excessive borrowing.

Increased Security by Borrowing Constraints

The protocol derives extremely comparable collateral sizes, borrowing, and supply to mitigate risk. Overcollateralization and liquidator incentives cause undercollateralized positions to resolve rapidly in order to maintain insolvency risk exposure within bounds. Risky assets have greater collateral efficiency, whereas riskier tokens have reduced borrowing limits, striking a balance between risk mitigation and liquidity provision.

Keeping Market Volatility in Check and Liquidity Preservation

Mutuum Finance is highly sensitive to having the correct on-chain liquidity in order not to liquidate low-slippage, low-quality positions. Liquidation thresholds and LTV ratios are very sensitive to the underlying asset’s volatility. Less volatile, more stable tokens may have larger borrowing sizes and lower liquidation thresholds, while higher risk, more volatile tokens have stricter settings. 

Along with other protection mechanisms, liquidators are compensated with a premium during periods of lower liquidity, securing risk management even in distressed market conditions. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is one of the most robust Ethereum-based DeFi projects to put on your radar as ETH approaches $5,000.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly positioning itself as one of the best Ethereum projects to benefit from the next ETH bull run, overtaking meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB). Stage 6 presale tokens are currently selling at $0.035 with more than 16,300 investors and raising $15.8M, reflecting positive momentum. Buy your Stage 6 tokens now before prices rise at the next stage.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/best-eth-cryptos-to-ride-the-next-ethereum-bull-run/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

In this article, PANews lists 5 listed companies that launched crypto reserve plans. These companies generally increased their investment after Trump won the election. However, with the obvious correction of the crypto market, high-level purchases have led to a general increase in floating losses. Among them, Strategy&#39;s floating losses on Bitcoin holdings during this period have exceeded US$4 billion, while Metaplanet, Semler Scientific, SOL Strategies and other companies have also suffered book losses of more than 10 million US dollars, and their stock price performance has also experienced roller coaster-like fluctuations.
Solana
SOL$235.85-3.98%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.557-2.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09066-8.43%
Share
PANews2025/04/08 18:04
Share
Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Bitcoin is slow and expensive, especially at peak times.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30569-6.43%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/15 18:42
Share
Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

The post Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the debate over the economy’s future is not going away. From warnings of a downturn to bold calls that the recession has been cancelled, the clash of views shapes how investors look at everything from equities to Bitcoin (BTC) and the technologies driving the next cycle. Recession Cancelled? Why Wall Street Is Divided on Bitcoin, AI, and Market Cycles Sponsored Sponsored The US recession drumbeat refuses to fade, but markets are increasingly tuning it out. On one side, Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi maintains a 48% probability that the US economy will tip into recession within the next 12 months. His outlook suggests lingering fragility despite resilient growth data. Zandi’s warning echoes recent consumer and labor market data showing mixed signals. Retail sales remain strong, jobless claims have ticked higher, and inflation’s path remains uncertain. “Investors who think the recession risk has gone away are mistaken,” Zandi cautioned. The analyst notes that shocks in energy markets or tighter credit conditions could quickly upend growth. On the other hand, Global Macro Investor’s Julien Bittel Visser insists the “recession is cancelled.” In a recent conversation with Anthony Pompliano, he dismissed traditional macro fears. The investor highlighted how narratives of contraction are being replaced by enthusiasm around technology and digital assets. “The only thing that matters now is AI and crypto…Everything else is just noise,” Visser said. Sponsored Sponsored Visser argues that equity markets and Bitcoin are primed for a melt-up as capital reallocates toward the only two trades that matter: artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto. He pointed to fresh technical breakouts across Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Sui as evidence of broadening market participation beyond Bitcoin. He added…
SUI
SUI$3.5323-5.29%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,069.66-0.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016956-0.87%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 17:53
Share

Trending News

More

Inventory of crypto reserves of five major listed companies: After Trump’s election, they accelerated their entry into the market, and Strategy’s floating loss exceeded US$4 billion

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $16M As Whales Buy $64K, Is This the Next Crypto to Explode?

Recession Cancelled? Experts Weigh In

The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August

Nemo Protocol to issue debt token to compensate $2.6m hack victims