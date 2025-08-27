Best Meme Coin To Buy Now: Layer Brett Tipped to 160x Solana’s BONK and PENGU by 2026

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/27 19:30
Bonk
BONK$0.00002129+3.04%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.030844+0.56%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5432+2.00%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003192-8.77%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0068-1.73%

bull2 AD 4nXcjoiwnOU7Lg k5d447K7Kc7 Z8xcQTBty40fJi5DhSy1epQ3W8xIRBOIecP5dxVSY7VvI22MH0XhMvES2FMOGo 3l

Solana’s meme coin boom is running out of steam. The past two years saw BONK and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) become breakout stars of the Solana meme coin boom, minting overnight millionaires and dominating CT feeds. Their meteoric rise reflected peak speculative mania, with liquidity flooding into anything Solana-branded. But markets evolve, and analysts now argue the upside in BONK and PENGU is sharply capped. At billion-dollar valuations, their risk-reward dynamics skew heavily against fresh entrants.

This is the classic late-cycle problem: yesterday’s winners morph into today’s “index tokens.” They may pump modestly if Solana’s ecosystem continues to grow, but exponential upside—the kind that drives 100x moves—is off the table. The action is flowing towards Layer Brett (LBRETT), a low-cap Ethereum Layer 2 project with meme coin energy making waves with its crypto presale. Here’s why.

AD 4nXd140aU NtS5TbcGz99S0KQA0UIpytU FqiU481LfJte0QHHCK3px iX4uPOLPrbyHGtoO35TL4KWYf8MW3NSEmgVNW Aja6H2PPLfn4B7DMye0C32cGnjazkLKKBZ29tf

Best meme coin to buy now: Why Layer Brett stands alone

The best meme coin to buy now isn’t one already priced into the billions. It’s one positioned at the intersection of meme virality and the utility of a full-strength, full-service Ethereum Layer 2 scalability infrastructure. That coin is Layer Brett. Unlike BONK and PENGU, which are essentially pure memecoins, Layer Brett marries culture with core Ethereum tech. 

Layer Brett enables ultra-low gas fees and near-instantaneous transactions on Ethereum, while parlaying its irresistibly attractive memecoin branding into what is already resulting in massive capital inflows into its crypto presale. It’s the same liquidity and energy that pumps meme coins to high heavens—all while offering around 1,700% APY on staking LBRETT tokens to boot. Early Layer Brett adopters are already front-running exponential growth—and this blend of meme branding + tangible blockchain scalability positions it to dominate the 2025–2026 cycle.

Ethereum’s institutional inflows could supercharge LBRETT

Institutional allocators are already funneling billions into Ethereum following ETF approvals. Historically, these flows cascade down into Ethereum-adjacent projects, creating a multiplier effect for low-cap tokens. If LBRETT manages to draw even just a drop of this liquidity, analysts forecast potential 100x–160x gains by 2026. 

Compare this with BONK and PENGU, which might muster 2x–3x under best-case scenarios. The opportunity cost of chasing exhausted Solana memes is massive.

Ditch BONK and PENGU: Layer Brett is the best meme coin to buy now

BONK and PENGU have had their 15 minutes of fame. But in 2025, they already look like tired memes and spent forces. With Solana memes struggling to replicate their early magic and liquidity rotating into fresh narratives, the writing is on the wall. The best meme coin to buy now is Layer Brett, the hybrid Ethereum L2 + meme coin play that combines cultural firepower with real infrastructure.

At a fraction of the market cap of legacy memes, LBRETT offers asymmetric upside that could eclipse BONK and PENGU by 160x before 2026. With staking rewards, a booming presale, and Ethereum’s institutional flows behind it, the path to the citadel runs straight through Layer Brett. It ticks all the boxes of a low-cap blue chip virtually designed to capture liquidity inflows on the world’s largest, most established smart contract platform—and one that’s primed to pump at the drop of a hat. 

Opportunities like this come once in a blue moon. Don’t leave joining the Layer Brett crypto presale too late.

AD 4nXcXV7PAnAT6ipNXiKozCHEbFJj1U bMqCUiPc4asO8UntZtRbcpnTeP hVAKTIS1mi8s0hYCgV9WoXwWPzosMkg kZeVQU0GIzEbgS9gzAGz384YWgWqCLHtOPytl4ZA87JIQdCWA?key=pf04RlyP9TkHdePmMfDU4w

LBRETT is available now at $0.005. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

The role of Ripple’s XRP token is expanding the broader Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market with the extended support of multiple platforms. Flare’s constant effort to boost XRP DeFi (XRPFi) attracted $100 million from Vivo Power, an electric vehicle services company.
XRP
XRP$3.0041+3.13%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001669+2.26%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323+1.69%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/19 17:00
Share
Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Bitcoin staat stevig boven de $110.500, maar onder de oppervlakte lijkt het momentum flink af te nemen. Een opvallende on chain indicator, de Taker Buy/Sell Ratio, laat namelijk zien dat de koopdruk op het laagste punt zit sinds mei 2018. En dat terwijl de prijs bijna op recordhoogte staat. Wat... Het bericht Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01228+0.49%
Mei Solutions
MEI$0.001385-6.41%
OP
OP$0.699+0.14%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:30
Share
AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is currently trading at $1.31, representing a 2.2% increase over the past 24 hours. Despite the increase in price, trading volume has decreased by 4.72% to $101.93 million. This pattern indicates strong prices despite the slowing activity levels. Source: CoinMarketCap Over the past week, the AERO token has experienced a 0.55% increase. […]
Gearbox
GEAR$0.004008-0.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01323+1.69%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.3223-0.15%
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/27 19:30
Share

Trending News

More

XRP-focused DeFi services expand with cbXRP support on Base, Flare networks’ staking model

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Google Cloud Building Blockchain for Digital Payments: Details

My Path From $0 to $5K a Month as a Self-Taught Programmer