Best Meme Coins to Buy as Dogecoin ETF Goes Live Tomorrow

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 19:45
The growing anticipation has boosted $DOGE’s value over the last seven days. It’s also sparked excitement across the meme coin market, including perennial favorites Shiba Inu ($SHIB), Pepe ($PEPE), and Pudgy Penguins ($PENGU).

If you’re in the market for other options with real upside potential, the good news is that there are still plenty of strong contenders, if you know where to look.

Some of the best meme coins making waves today include Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) and the doge-themed coin Maxi Doge ($DOGE). We’ll fill you in with all the details later, but first, what’s up $DOGE?

$DOGE Up by 10% as DOGE ETF Excitement Grows

$DOGE has been one of the meme coin market’s top gainers recently as REX-Osprey’s $DOJE ETF prepares to launch tomorrow.

The world’s top meme coin is up by 11.67% in the last seven days, creating a spillover effect on other popular meme coins like Shiba Inu ($SHIB), Pepe ($PEPE), and Pudgy Penguins ($PENGU).

REX-Osprey has previously posted on X about the upcoming launch, which will give investors exposure to $DOGE without actually owning the cryptocurrency.

As a meme coin, $DOGE has no inherent utility. Created in 2013 as a joke, it has since skyrocketed in popularity and value. It is currently number eight in CoinMarketCap’s crypto rankings, making it the only meme coin in the top 10.

When it launches in the US tomorrow, it’ll be the first ETF in the country that will hold an asset without any utility, a comment made by Bloomberg’s Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas.

Analysts speculate that the launch would help drive up $DOGE’s price, which has spent much of the year trading below $0.30.

As $DOGE is already a relatively mature meme coin, it has less upside potential compared to when it first launched. If you’re shopping for newer meme coins that are about to explode, here are a few worth considering:

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Building the Next Chapter of the Bitcoin Ecosystem

Bitcoin ($BTC) may be the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, but it isn’t perfect. Transactions on the chain are typically slow and expensive. But fixing this isn’t just a matter of rewriting the code, since doing so would compromise Bitcoin’s security.

This is where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) comes in.

The project team is developing a Bitcoin Layer 2 that will speed up transactions and make them cheaper. More than that, it’ll enable $BTC to be used in applications that weren’t possible before, including staking and interacting with dApps.

In other words, Bitcoin Hyper can finally enable you to use your $BTC for everyday transactions, thus helping increase its value while expanding its utility.

To invest in the project, you can join the Bitcoin Hyper presale today. Each one costs $0.012885 at the moment, but a price increase is due in a few hours, so it’s best to act quickly.

You can also stake your tokens if you prefer and enjoy rewards at 75% p.a.

When the L2 launches, holding $HYPER tokens comes with perks like access to exclusive features and governance rights.

Of course, you can also use your tokens to pay for all your transactions and smart contract fees.

Help build the next chapter of Bitcoin. Join the Bitcoin Hyper presale today.

2. Maxi Doge ($MAXI) – Go After Max Gains with the World’s Hardest-Pumping Doge-Themed Token

If you’re tired of all the $DOGE copycats that are all bark and no bite, it’s time for you to check out Maxi Doge ($MAXI).

After years of living in the shadow of his cousin Doge, $MAXI is emerging with an all-consuming mission to outlift the market, YOLO into 1000x trades, build the hardest-pumping meme crypto community, and most importantly, impress his mom.

Maxi Doge is about getting the maximum gains fueled by bull market energy. It’s for gym bros that live and breathe meme culture and the degen lifestyle.

If you can relate, the Maxi Doge presale is your ticket to the lifestyle. It’s also a super-cheap entry point at only $0.0002565 per $MAXI. 

Traders have already funneled just shy of $2M into the project, while more than 4.7B $MAXI tokens have been locked into the staking pool. If you wish to stake your tokens too, you’ll get rewards set at 159% p.a.

Don’t get left behind. Buy Maxi Doge tokens and start chasing max gains here.

3. Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) – Delivering Speed and Low Fees with Its Ethereum Layer 2

With over $25.1M raised to date, the Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) presale once again proves the power of frog-themed meme coins.

What’s more, Little Pepe is about to change the meme coin landscape for good with its Layer 2 blockchain.

Running on an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), Little Pepe’s L2 brings the speed, security, and ultra-low fees that meme coins need.

Powering this project is its native $LILPEPE token. Costing $0.0021 each, it will unlock everything that the L2 has to offer when it launches.

At the moment, you can buy these tokens at the official Little Pepe presale page. But don’t wait too long, because the next price increase will bring its value to $0.0022. 

Aside from regular price increases, $LILPEPE will also be launched on top exchanges and Uniswap, potentially boosting the token’s value exponentially.

All in all, Little Pepe will have a total supply of 100B tokens. With 10B allocated for marketing, it’s sure to gain even more attention from investors as the presale continues.

If you want to learn more about the project, read the Little Pepe whitepaper.

Exciting Times Ahead for $DOGE and Other Meme Coins

With tomorrow’s launch of the first-ever $DOGE ETF, it won’t be surprising to see excitement building in the meme coin market in general. With DOGE’s acceptance by Wall Street, meme coins have found legitimacy as a serious investment.

This should bode well for some of the best meme coins, like Maxi Doge ($DOGE) and Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER). With strong community backing and ambitious goals, they offer a high potential upside during their presales and beyond.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/partner/best-meme-coins-dogecoin-etf-launch

