Best Meme Coins To Buy In 2025: Layer Brett Ranks #1 Over Dogecoin, Pepe, Floki Inu And Bonk

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/21 01:13
Bonk
BONK$0.00002223+2.25%
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.00010391+4.89%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5637+1.42%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001065+2.89%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01969+8.18%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002916+42.45%

Dogecoin is the undisputed king of meme coins. But the meme coin space is taking a new shape, so much so that people are wondering if a new coin can displace it from this lofty position. 

In essence, is Dogecoin the best meme coin to buy in 2025? Can this new, sensational project called LayerBrett (LBRETT) snatch that status away from it? This article takes a look at 5 top meme coins invested might be tempted to go for in 2025. 

Are these the best meme coins to buy in 2025? 

1. Dogecoin (DOGE)

2. LayerBrett (LBRETT)

3.  Floki Inu (FLINU)

4. Pepe coin (PEPE)

5. Bonk coin (BONK) 

1. LayerBrett: Can LBRETT be the new meme king? 

LayerBrett is part of a new generation of meme tokens that marry viral meme culture with real utility. As a layer 2 solution on Ethereum, it offers high throughput which solves the congestion and expensive transaction issues plaguing ETH. This gives it a distinct advantage over traditional meme coins and sets it on the path to greatness. 

At the same time, this potent combination has made LayerBrett an instant hit with investors. Its presale, which launched barely a month ago, has raised over half a million dollars already. This means that demand for LBRETT is strong and investors are confident in it fulfilling its potential. 

To further boost its appeal, LayerBrett offers a mouthwatering staking rewards of over 20,000% APY as well as a $1 million giveaway. These features are aimed at expanding its community and incentivizing participation. They are expected to reinforce the project’s popularity and foment viral growth.

Analysts foresee a bright future for LayerBrett. Many believe it could deliver a 100x return or even higher by the time it hits the limelight. This is why experts believe there’s a decent chance LBRETT becomes the new king in the meme space. 

Can Dogecoin retain the meme crown?

Dogecoin pioneered the meme coin movement and remains a bigwig  in the space.  However, the crown is beginning to feel heavy on DOGE’s head. In recent months, Dogecoin’s price has struggled significantly, with other tokens in the meme space outperforming it. 

This is in spite of a mini resurgence. The DOGE price briefly climbed above $0.28 recently, and then quickly pulled back to the $0.22 zone. In essence, Dogecoin’s price action signals some weakness and a potential loss of market dominance. This has caused some worry amongst many DOGE holders. 

Newer, more innovative meme coins are starting to gain traction. This means there’s a real chance Dogecoin could be dethroned. However, that remains to be seen as anything can happen in this space. 

Floki Inu struggles to gain traction

Floki Inu is an ambitious meme coin that draws inspiration from two popular meme ecosystems—Floki and Shiba Inu. FLINU hopes to capture the best of both projects but that has yet to materialize. Instead, FLINU has struggled to establish itself in the crowded and highly competitive meme coin space.

But this doesn’t mean that the FLINU price flatlined. The coin has seen occasional price spikes but it has yet to sustain a meaningful or sustained rally. The project doesn’t have long-term investor confidence either. FLINU’s journey has been up and down, suggesting any boom might be short-lived. In essence, even though FLINU looks attractive, prospective investors should keep an eye out for volatility and possible price drops. 

PEPE price looks to recover lost grounds

Pepe coin has been one of the more volatile meme coins in recent times. PEPE has suffered numerous rounds of  price corrections since the beginning of the year and that has seriously affected investor confidence in it. 

The good news is that PEPE is showing strong signs of recovery. Pepe coin’s rising daily trading volumes and a tentative upward trajectory cannot be overlooked. If PEPE sustains this positive trajectory, it could easily recover lost grounds and even revisit previous highs. 

BONK is bleeding heavily

BONK is a prominent meme coin on the Solana network. But this hasn’t stopped it from falling into tough times. The BONK price, over the last month, has depreciated by an alarming 30%. This loss is quite substantial – other meme coins didn’t drop as much during the same time frame. 

It puts BONK in a precarious position. Investors viewing the meme coin space as a whole might avoid BONK due to concerns about its market stability and future growth prospects. But for veterans, this might be a good time to get BONK at a lower price. Given its status, there’s a possibility BONK rebounces and fetches loyal holders decent profits. 

The bottom line 

LayerBrett stands out in the crowded meme coin field as the premier investment option for 2025. Its real world utility and extraordinary staking rewards gives it clear advantages over more established projects like Dogecoin, Pepe, Floki Inu, and Bonk. For $0.0044, anyone can join the LBRETT bandwagon and rake in profits in excess of 100x

Layer Brett is in presale now, but it’s moving fast. Get in early, stake while rewards are high, and don’t miss your shot at the next 100x crypto!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

TLDR Sonic Labs Targets ETF Launch to Drive $50M Institutional Token Exposure $100M NASDAQ PIPE to Boost Sonic’s Long-Term Institutional DeFi Strategy 150M S Tokens Power Sonic USA’s Expansion & Regulatory Engagement Push Sonic Labs Proposes Bold Token Plan to Fuel Growth and TradFi Alignment ETF, PIPE, Sonic USA: 3-Pronged Token Strategy to Accelerate Sonic [...] The post Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.20134+2.84%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001748-6.77%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01417+3.35%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 01:10
Share
Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

TLDR Q3 2025 EPS of $2.05 vs. $1.93 expected, revenue of $2.88B vs. $2.79B estimate Stock trades at $240.37, up 4.31% during earnings release on Aug 20, 2025 Returned $1.6B to shareholders via dividends and buybacks in Q3 Declared quarterly dividend of $0.99 per share, payable Sept 16, 2025 Forecasting Q4 revenue of $3.0B with [...] The post Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook appeared first on CoinCentral.
Octavia
VIA$0.0157+11.34%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/21 01:26
Share
Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike

Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike

Google Trends data shows global searches for “alt season” have slid to 45, down from a peak score of 100 […] The post Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike appeared first on Coindoo.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.54-1.70%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006904+16.91%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0.002689-12.09%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/21 01:30
Share

Trending News

More

Sonic Labs Moves to Unlock NASDAQ PIPE, ETF Allocation and US Expansion

Analog Devices ( $ADI) Stock: Q3 2025 Earnings Beat, Dividend Declared, Strong Q4 Outlook

Altcoin Hype Fades as Global Search Interest Plunges After Brief Spike

China Considers Yuan-Backed Stablecoins in Major Policy Reversal

Best Cryptos For 2025: BlockDAG 36× ROI, Stellar, Ondo Finance & HYPE