Best Meme Coins to Buy Now Before Prices Go Parabolic

The cryptocurrency market is showing strong momentum, with Ethereum trading above $4,700 and Bitcoin hovering around $115,000 after briefly testing the $117,000 level.

Price action suggests Ethereum could be approaching a new all-time high, raising expectations for the beginning of an altcoin season.

Recent remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinting at potential rate cuts have also boosted confidence in risk assets, fueling greater interest in the crypto market.

Meme coins, in particular, are seeing renewed demand as traders look for high-upside opportunities. Early participants in these projects are often best positioned to capture gains ahead of broader market rallies.

With Ethereum nearing historic highs, the current cycle appears primed for heightened activity across both established tokens and presale opportunities.

Best Meme Coins Right Now: Picks for This Cycle

As liquidity returns to the market, meme coins are flipping from jokes to serious contenders – and these tokens are driving the momentum, with early buyers positioning for potentially parabolic upside before month-end.

Source – 99Bitcoins YouTube Channel

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER)

Bitcoin Hyper is one of the most notable presales in progress, having raised more than $11 million so far. In just under 13 hours, the project attracted an additional $130,000, with daily fundraising averaging around $300,000.

Beyond the fundraising, the project has become a frequent topic of discussion across crypto circles, with news outlets and community channels amplifying its presence through graphics, features, and constant mentions – making it one of the most visible presales this cycle.

The project aims to upgrade Bitcoin’s scalability by offering faster and lower-cost transactions while also enabling support for meme coins, smart contracts, and decentralized applications.

While Bitcoin itself has dipped 3% over the past month, Bitcoin Hyper continues to expand independently, driven by a strong community and consistent presale demand.

What sets Bitcoin Hyper apart is its emphasis on speed, reduced fees, and enhanced functionality compared to earlier attempts at Bitcoin-based improvements.

With token prices scheduled to rise as the presale progresses, early-stage investors benefit from discounted access and staking rewards.

Although not yet listed on major exchanges, the token can be purchased directly through the official site, and with Best Wallet featuring it in its ‘Upcoming Tokens’ section, anticipation is building for one of 2025’s major presales.

Here’s a guide on how and where to buy the best altcoins ahead of the upcoming market surge.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

On the Solana network, Pudgy Penguins has been gaining attention as one of the most recognized meme coins. Recently priced at about $0.035, it has recorded gains of more than 5% in the past day and 8% over the past week.

Market projections suggest $PENGU could approach $1 under favorable conditions, positioning early buyers, particularly those who entered below $0.10, for significant returns.

Beyond price action, Pudgy Penguins has built strong visibility through multiple partnerships and collaborations, establishing itself as more than just another meme coin.