Best Meme Coins to Buy Now: FLOKI, WIF, and DeepSnitch AI for Early-Stage Upside

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/26 01:40
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1173-10.11%
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.00009581-10.20%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003458-10.41%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000502--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00689+2.07%
dogwifhat sol
WIF$0.795-12.05%

floki main1 Picture background

Meme coins are bleeding hard right now, but that’s usually when the best reloads happen. Volatility cuts both ways, so when the next pump of liquidity hits, memes are often first to rip.

With that in mind, here are three meme coins with the most explosive potential this cycle. FLOKI and WIF could flip green fast, but the third pick, DeepSnitch AI, is still in early presale, small cap, and mixing meme energy with AI utility through five on-chain snitches built to detect early hype, rugs, and track wallets.

Let’s see why this trio sits on the shortlist of the best meme coins to buy now.

Meme coin moonshot + AI utility: Is DeepSnitch AI the best meme coin to buy now?

Everyone’s chasing the best meme coins this cycle, but according to Solidus Labs, 98.7% of Pump.fun tokens are scams or show fraudulent trading activity. This means most apes get dumped on before they even know what hit them.

This is what DeepSnitch AI is being built to fight, using five AI snitches. One tracks wallet flows, another flags rugs, another sniffs manipulative trades, and together they give retail the kind of protection that’s usually locked up in pro trading desks.

DeepSnitch brings real utility, but it also leans fully into meme coin flair. The team isn’t shy about going full throttle on exposure: pumping cash into marketing, lining up KOL coverage, and putting the presale everywhere traders are already looking.

Stage 1 tokens are just $0.01602, already climbing from $0.01571, with $165,000+ raised in days. Pricing ratchets up every round of the DeepSnitch AI presale, so early buyers are locking the floor while they can.

If Pepe ripped +18,500% since its ATL two years ago, what could a meme coin with actual AI utility do?

Floki is down 25%: Is a breakout coming any time soon?

FLOKI’s been bleeding, down about 25% this month, sitting just under $0.0001. On the chart, it is shaping a cup-and-handle that could turn into a breakout run toward $0.0002 if bulls hold the line.

Meanwhile, ads for Valhalla blasted across U.S. TV, .floki domains now accept BNB, new partnerships keep rolling, and stakers just started getting their RICE airdrops. Burns are still on the table, and they usually speed up when markets turn risk-on.

For degens bag-hunting the best meme coins to buy now, FLOKI still earns a spot.

WIF retraces after Powell’s speech: Is a golden cross on the horizon?

WIF’s chart looks just as rough, down about 23% on the month and sitting near $0.83. But like FLOKI, this dip could be a reload zone. The 100-day MA at $0.94 is the level to watch, where WIF has room to squeeze toward $1.20–$1.40, a solid +35% from here.

The dog with the hat is still Solana’s mascot meme, and this matters. On Solana, where fees are almost zero and transactions rip fast, memes trade better than anywhere else. So, as long as Solana keeps pumping, WIF could moon again. This edge alone keeps WIF on every degen watchlist.

AD 4nXccp3Yn2OF2igWzLh6e5Q7BH9tQwO5mF3blDkty7XnRBJGgRO72VIF4m MSvaOp4PjBbY7g90FGsvVrFOzFiJrkfdtF2aHQA94CPVTSK5r YZUCCvX9vHuWvjM

The final verdict: Here’s the best meme coin to buy now 

FLOKI still swings with Viking brand power, even if it’s bleeding in the short term. WIF keeps Solana’s culture lit, running smoother on low fees than the older chains can manage. Both can rip when liquidity floods back.

But if you’re only holding legacy memes, you’re capping your upside.

DeepSnitch is built to keep small traders from getting farmed with five AI snitches ready to track wallets, call rugs, and feed you signals. 

With the presale still at $0.01602 and already past $165,000 raised, DeepSnitch is the asymmetric trade that could outlast the meme cycle entirely.

Visit the official website to buy into the DeepSnitch AI presale today.

AD 4nXeZc8bpnidC5cFodmKmmd690ix6v Xed98jLfwZXme1HZ7DR0fb2iDx X6gbMaYUXJv0KXJhqIm59es

FAQs

Which meme coins have the most upside right now?

FLOKI and WIF bet on hype, but DeepSnitch AI adds meme coin energy plus AI tools, making it the one with 100x potential.

How does DeepSnitch compare to blue-chip memes like FLOKI and WIF?

Legacy memes pump on culture. DeepSnitch has the same meme virality, but its AI snitches give small traders real protection.

Is this the right time to stack meme coins?

Yes. With rate cuts looming and altcoin liquidity cycles returning, meme coins could rally. FLOKI and WIF are in dip zones, while DeepSnitch is still in its presale at just $0.01602.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

The United States Senate Committee on Housing, Banking, and Urban Affairs is set to hold a hearing on Tuesday, June 24 featuring heavyweights witnesses from the crypto sector. Key Crypto Players Set To Speak At Senate Subcommittee Hearing According to the committee’s website , the hearing entitled “Exploring Bipartisan Legislative Frameworks for Digital Asset Market Structure” will take place Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Capitol Hill. Speakers at the key crypto hearing Sarah Hammer, Executive Director of University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, Ryan VanGrack, Coinbase’s Vice President of Legal, Greg Xethalis, General Counsel for Multicoin Capital, and Former Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Rostin Benham. The @BankingGOP is aiming to put out principles (aka an overview of core ideas/values) for its market structure bill at some point either later today or tomorrow, ahead of tomorrow’s subcommittee hearing on the matter. https://t.co/BuVBcZkSwm — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) June 23, 2025 According to Crypto In America reporter Eleanor Terrett, Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Republicans are even slated to introduce “principles” of a market structure bill ahead of tomorrow’s hearing. Senator Cynthia Lummis Encourages Market Structure Legislation News of the committee hearing comes just one week after the Senate passed the GENIUS Act in a sweeping 68-30 vote. “Today is a bold step forward – not just for financial innovation, but for American leadership, consumer protection, and economic opportunity,” Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) said. “With the GENIUS Act , we’re bringing clarity to a sector that’s been clouded by uncertainty and proving that bipartisan, principled leadership can still deliver real results for the American people,” he added. Following the GENIUS Act’s Senate approval, Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) encouraged U.S. lawmakers to advance coinciding legislation that would help broaden the crypto sector’s overall reach stateside. “The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said. “Congress must act quickly.” Lummis indicated that members of Congress were already working on such legislation “in earnest,” with Senate hearings on the matter in the coming weeks. The GENIUS Act now heads to the House of Representatives for approval.
MemeCore
M$0.46791+5.38%
Threshold
T$0.01617-6.15%
U
U$0.0125-9.09%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/24 06:11
Share
Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?

Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?

Increase Bandwidth Reduce Latency is an important concept frequently mentioned by Solana co-founder Toly, which has attracted much attention in the market for the MEME coin with the same name, IBRL. At the same time, Gavel, the new Launchpad platform behind IBRL, has also become a new star in the Solana ecosystem by solving problems such as MEV and robot preemption.
Memecoin
MEME$0.003492-10.34%
StarHeroes
STAR$0.003705-8.69%
Share
PANews2025/05/23 19:30
Share
Must Have Cryptos You’ll Regret Missing: BlockDAG, Cardano, HBAR, and LINK Are Leading the Culture Shift

Must Have Cryptos You’ll Regret Missing: BlockDAG, Cardano, HBAR, and LINK Are Leading the Culture Shift

Explore the top must have cryptos reshaping sports, finance, and real-world utility in 2025. From BlockDAG's fan coins to Cardano, HBAR, and LINK, this list goes beyond speculation.
RealLink
REAL$0.0594+3.70%
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000968+0.83%
Chainlink
LINK$24.09-9.02%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/25 20:20
Share

Trending News

More

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Gavel Becomes the Rising Star of Solana’s Launch Platform. What is the Connotation of the Platform’s Test Coin IBRL?

Must Have Cryptos You’ll Regret Missing: BlockDAG, Cardano, HBAR, and LINK Are Leading the Culture Shift

New Solana treasury eyes raising over $400 million with help from ParaFi and Pantera

Nantang DAO Chronicles (Part 2)