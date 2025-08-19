Best Meme Coins to Buy: SPX6900 Minted Millionaires in 2024, TOKEN6900 Could Do the Same This Year

Crypto prices dropped this Monday, with Bitcoin losing 2.7% and Ethereum 6.4%, following U.S. macroeconomic data showing higher-than-expected inflation last week.

The meme coin sector is also feeling the heat, with its total market cap falling 3.9% in the past 24 hours. Dogecoin has slipped 4.8%, and many smaller tokens have slumped even more.

Today’s decline isn’t unusual; many similar drops have occurred since 2024. However, bulls have historically bought these dips, leading to swift recoveries. One project that’s a clear example of resilient upward momentum is SPX6900, a no-utility meme coin that satirizes the U.S. stock market.

The project’s strong price performance famously made its early investors extremely wealthy – we’re talking decamillions of dollars. But with SPX6900 now valued at over $1 billion, many traders are shifting their attention to a new meme coin.

It’s called TOKEN6900 ($T6900), featuring the same meme-heavy branding, but with a lower valuation and a growing community that could improve its chances of achieving huge gains.

Currently in presale, TOKEN6900 has raised $2.1 million so far, showing strong interest from early investors. However, the ICO will end in just ten days, so anyone wanting to buy at the current discounted rate of $0.007 needs to act quickly.

SPX6900 made multi-millionaires – analyst says TOKEN6900 is next

SPX6900 launched in August 2023 and quickly became one of the most valuable meme coins. In just two years, it has surged 53,542,487% and reached a $1.3 billion market cap, making it the world’s seventh-largest joke token.

For early investors, the SPX6900 meme coin provided life-changing gains. Its biggest-known whale is meme coin trader Murad, who currently holds $42 million worth of the asset in his wallets.

Meanwhile, another trader invested about $100K into SPX6900 and sold $4.55 million worth last month for a profit of $4.46 million. And according to Onchain Lens, the trader still owns another 6.357 million $SPX, valued at $11.44 million. That’s almost a $15 million profit, enough for a mansion, supercars, and maybe even a yacht – just from one meme coin purchase.

Even in crypto, an industry known for immense gains, such returns are nearly unthinkable. They are truly market-leading, reflecting the explosive performance of SPX6900 during this bull run.

However, with its market cap now exceeding $1 billion, it’s unlikely that the project’s early-stage gains will be repeated. Consequently, traders are buying TOKEN6900 as an alternative that could outperform in the months ahead.

In a recent YouTube video, analyst Borch Crypto said that TOKEN6900 is the next meme coin capable of making millionaires.

Meanwhile, HotCuppaCrypto backed the project for 500x returns (50,000%). While that might sound absurd, look at SPX6900’s performance to see that it’s not outside the realm of possibility.

A closer look at why TOKEN6900 could 100x or more

TOKEN6900 closely resembles SPX6900 in many aspects, including its branding, which challenges traditional financial principles and the stock market.

It argues that meme-driven delusion, identity-based investing, and market sentiment are more influential price drivers than traditional metrics like intrinsic value. The results of sentiment-based investing are amplifying with the social mediaization of finance, something most orthodox investing frameworks fail to account for.

However, aside from similarities to SPX6900, there are also differences. One is that TOKEN6900 offers a staking mechanism. This allows holders to earn passive yields over time, making the project more appealing and potentially encouraging some SPX6900 holders to switch loyalty.

Additionally, its presale stage offers another major advantage. The project will list on exchanges at just a $6 million market cap, meaning it could deliver a 100x gain and still be valued at less than half of today’s SPX6900 value.

But if the SPX6900 price surges 3-10x higher as the bull market resumes, that would raise the TOKEN6900 ceiling even further. This situation creates the potential for even greater returns, similar to those proposed by Hotcuppacrypto.

Just 10 days until the TOKEN6900 presale ends

Meme coin prices are dipping today, and not for the first time during this bull market. But historical patterns signal that the fears will soon be forgotten, and the explosive uptrend will resume.

SPX6900 has been on an explosive upward trend since 2024, and those who held through the fluctuations have achieved market-leading results.

With similar branding that appeals to the SPX6900 community, TOKEN6900 is off to a blazing start. The project has raised over $2 million, reflecting strong community support and potential for significant gains once it hits exchanges.

No one knows for sure whether it will successfully replicate the returns of SPX6900, but all signs point to a successful post-exchange launch. Yet with just ten days until the presale ends, those hoping to buy should act quickly to avoid missing out.

