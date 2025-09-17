Best Memecoins to Buy Today, September 17 – DOGE, BONK, PEPE

Highlights:

  • Dogecoin, Bonk, and Pepe lead the list of the best memecoins to buy today.
  • Dogecoin gains momentum on ETF speculation, while Bonk strengthens with new corporate partnerships.
  • Pepe consolidates at support, with analysts suggesting potential for a major upward move.

The crypto market is displaying a mixed sentiment as most of the tokens trade in green and red ahead of the FOMC meeting today. Despite the mixed signals, the overall market valuation is hovering above the $4 trillion mark, up by 0.50% over the past 24 hours. 

In the memecoin sector, the market cap and trading volume have surged to $77 billion and $10 billion, respectively. In the section below, we will discuss the best memecoins to buy today, such as Dogecoin, Bonk, and Pepe.

Best Memecoins to Buy Today

1. Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin has increased by 10% in the past week, making it the most successful large-cap crypto, outpacing the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum. During the period, it reached a peak of $0.30, which it hasn’t seen since early February. As of this writing, the memecoin is trading around $0.2671 with a modest gain of 0.30% over the past 24 hours.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Dogecoin made headlines as traders await the first Dogecoin ETF launch, which may happen on Thursday. Open interest in Dogecoin derivatives increased 25% to $5.32 billion over the past week. Crypto analyst Crypto Elites forecasted a possible price target of $5 if the ETF launches. The analyst indicated that institutional money may soon flow into memecoins. Investors looking for the best memecoins to buy today should consider Dogecoin, with demand growing in ETF and derivatives markets.

2. BONK

Solana-based memecoin Bonk is seeing a price boost in the midst of a broader market-wide recovery. BONK’s value increased by 3.3% during the past 24 hours, 4.9% in the last 7 days and 5.3% over the last month. In the daily charts, BONK is now outperforming most of the top 10 tokens by market cap. Currently, the price is resting around $0.00002360 with a trading volume of $370 million.

Source: CoinMarketCap

BONK’s rally comes after Sharps Technology and BONK announced a new partnership. Sharps Technology, a NASDAQ-listed firm, announced its plans to integrate the liquid staking model, BONK, while also keeping a digital assets treasury in Solana. These developments highlight the growing significance of BONK in treasury strategies and corporate blockchain adoption.

In addition, Tuttle Capital recently applied for the second-ever spot BONK ETF, reflecting the growing investor interest. Meanwhile, exchange supply has dropped 22% during the past month, according to Nansen. With its future shaped by the institutional growth and supply reduction, BONK remains one of the best memecoins to buy today.

3. PEPE

Pepe’s price has plummeted in the last few days from a high of $0.00001260 on September 13 to $0.00001080, a 13% loss. However, the memecoin is regaining momentum as its trading volume surged by over 30% to $775 million. In addition, its price has surged to 0.00001080 while the market stands at $4.5 billion.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Crypto Elites, a renowned market analyst, has provided insight into Pepe’s potential trajectory. The chart shows recurrent cycles of corrections and sharp upward trends. Each recovery has created higher lows, which indicate strength in the structure. The current price is consolidating around a support bottom.

According to the analysis, Pepe can rally up to 40x from the current levels. With technical indicators pointing upward, attention grows on whether Pepe may rank as the best memecoin to buy today.

