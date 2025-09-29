Best Poker Staking Sites For Players & Backers in 2025

In the same way that angel investors commit capital into a prospect that they feel will yield a positive return, online poker has its own version of investment known as staking. However, instead of the investment being a company, it’s a poker player.
Here, a backer gives a player money to enter cash games or tournaments, betting on his skill in return for a share of the winnings. In the event that the player wins, the backer shares in the profit; if not, he bears the risk.
For those interested, we will cover everything you need to know about staking in the online poker world and where to participate.
Staking in online poker is a financial arrangement where players sell a portion of their tournament entries or session bankrolls to investors in exchange for a share of potential winnings. This system allows both professional and recreational players to enter games that might otherwise be financially out of reach. At the same time, it allows backers to profit if the chosen player performs well.
The mechanics are straightforward but carefully structured. The player, often referred to as the seller, decides how much of their buy-in is available for purchase, typically between 1% and 50%. Backers can then invest in these shares, with payouts calculated proportionally if the player secures winnings in the games.
If a seller does not win the game, his backer will only lose the amount they contributed. This design spreads the financial risk between players and supporters, making high-stakes events more accessible.
An essential element in staking is the concept of markup. Markup is an additional fee added to the price of a share to reflect the player’s perceived edge over the opponents. For example, if a buy-in costs $1,000 and the seller sets a 1.2 markup, a 10% share costs $120 rather than $100, enabling skilled players to assign a fair value to their expertise.
Markup also introduces transparency and accountability into the staking process. Backers know precisely what they are paying for, while sellers are incentivized for their skills.
The rise of online poker has helped staking become more formalized. Players can now showcase digital records such as win rates, hand histories, and tournament finishes. These details give backers confidence, since decisions are based not only on reputation but also verifiable data.
Among the best poker staking sites worth considering in 2025 is CoinPoker, and the reasons are not farfetched. While it does not offer the traditional staking model, fans can still back and bet on some of the most accomplished names in the world of online poker, including GunniNIKE, LLinusLLOve, SeaLlama, PR0DIGY, Bencb, and many others via its integrated sportsbook.
Bencb, for instance, is currently the best online tournament player in the world, having bagged the gold bracelet at the 2025 WSOP event.
Where things also get even more appealing is in the ease with which people can bet on the skills of their favorite players. Initially, backing poker players, rather than playing the cards directly, was often done informally with friends or through a separate site. CoinPoker changes the whole game by bringing it all under one roof. That alone transforms passive spectatorship into an engaging, convenient, and rewarding experience.
Game lovers can now wager on their favorite players on high-stakes cash games like Pot Limit Omaha, 5-Card Pot Limit Omaha, and No Limit Texas Hold’em in real-time, and without leaving the software client. Just like in traditional sports, they can place their bets as the action unfolds or even before the game begins, adding an extra layer of flexibility to the overall gameplay.
But let’s take a moment to unpack this: From Saturday morning through to Monday at 08:00 UK time, pre-match betting markets go live, giving bettors the first shot at locking in value on the biggest names in high-stakes poker. The action officially kicks off at 09:00 on Monday and runs until the final hands are dealt by Friday at midnight, UK time.
Not only are the results fair, but they are also verifiable, all thanks to its RNG software, giving bettors confidence in every outcome. Combine that with its state-of-the-art security system, generous bonus structure, broad payment options, and busy tournament schedule, and it is easy to understand why it is among the best poker staking sites in 2025.
Visit CoinPoker
One of the best poker staking sites available to players in 2025 is GGPoker. The operator has incorporated staking directly into its tournament lobby. This feature allows players to sell action seamlessly, with clear percentages, markup options, and transaction tracking built into the client.
Through its staking panel, GGPoker permits sellers to offer as much as 90% of their buy-in to backers. This flexibility enables players to spread risk while still maintaining a personal stake in the game.
Transparency is central to how the platform operates. Sellers’ performance records and staking profiles are publicly available, giving backers the data they need to make informed decisions. Automatic profit-split calculations further ensure accuracy, eliminating the possibility of errors or disputes in post-tournament settlements.
In 2024, GGPoker introduced stricter policies around staking to promote fairness. Private deals are now prohibited and backers must be disclosed directly within the platform. This step reinforced the integrity of tournaments and addressed concerns about undisclosed financial ties.
The update also signaled a broader shift in how poker staking is regulated. By eliminating external agreements, GGPoker reduced potential conflicts of interest and improved transparency across the ecosystem. For both sellers and backers, this approach has elevated trust and minimized risk, which is why it ranks top on many lists of the best poker staking sites in 2025.
Another major advantage of GGPoker lies in its huge assortment of cash games and tournaments, providing an opportunity for poker enthusiasts to win big. Cash game options include the ever-popular Texas Hold ‘em, Omaha Hold ‘em poker, and several others, adding variety to the playing experience.
Players will also find plenty of tournament events, with diverse buy-in options and staggering prize pools. Its flagship WSOP tournament has grown into one of the most coveted events in the online poker space, with the 2025 edition drawing around 6,000 unique entries.
Poker staking, which was once a niche arrangement between close contacts, has now expanded into a global practice.
Professional players who thrive on high-stakes events can now focus on their game and worry less about finances, while backers, particularly game enthusiasts without the skill to play at such levels, have an opportunity to generate returns from their investments. The evolution highlights how technology has modernized poker economics.
This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.