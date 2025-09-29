Best Poker Staking Sites For Players & Backers in 2025

In the same way that angel investors commit capital into a prospect that they feel will yield a positive return, online poker has its own version of investment known as staking. However, instead of the investment being a company, it’s a poker player.

Here, a backer gives a player money to enter cash games or tournaments, betting on his skill in return for a share of the winnings. In the event that the player wins, the backer shares in the profit; if not, he bears the risk.

For those interested, we will cover everything you need to know about staking in the online poker world and where to participate.

What is Staking in Online Poker

Staking in online poker is a financial arrangement where players sell a portion of their tournament entries or session bankrolls to investors in exchange for a share of potential winnings. This system allows both professional and recreational players to enter games that might otherwise be financially out of reach. At the same time, it allows backers to profit if the chosen player performs well.

The mechanics are straightforward but carefully structured. The player, often referred to as the seller, decides how much of their buy-in is available for purchase, typically between 1% and 50%. Backers can then invest in these shares, with payouts calculated proportionally if the player secures winnings in the games.