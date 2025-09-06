Best Presale Coins in 2025. BlockDAG, PEPENODE, SUBBD, & BEST

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 09:58
Portal
PORTAL$0.04108+1.18%
RealLink
REAL$0.06058-0.14%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.61+5.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10015+2.00%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003129+1.39%

Presales remain one of the rare areas in crypto where smaller buyers can still gain early entry and capture significant upside. Instead of waiting for exchange listings and late-stage price surges, presale participation often delivers higher returns by riding momentum before it peaks. The real challenge is identifying which projects are truly worth backing. With new presales appearing every week, separating real opportunities from hype takes careful attention.

This guide narrows down the best presale coins to buy at present. Each project included demonstrates solid mechanics, active user bases, or incentives that extend beyond vague promises. From viral mobile mining to AI-powered creator economies, these presales are supported by traction and results. Leading the list is BlockDAG, already raising nearly $400 million and continuing to build momentum.

1. BlockDAG Building Scale Ahead of Launch

BlockDAG has captured strong momentum with its hybrid architecture that merges Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) scalability with Proof-of-Work security. Fully EVM compatible, it supports dApps and smart contracts similar to Ethereum. Combined with a successful CertiK audit and an open leadership team, BlockDAG has established clear credibility. With almost $400M secured during presale and the price reset to $0.0013, BlockDAG introduced this flat-rate model during the BDAG Deployment Event to eliminate bonus tiers and ensure fairness for every participant.

A key driver of adoption is the X1 Miner App, now used by more than 3 million people. It allows smartphones to act as miners, creating a low-cost path for global participation and spreading adoption without heavy marketing. This community-driven expansion has become a unique advantage.

Another standout feature is Dashboard V4, which transforms the presale into an interactive platform. Instead of a simple purchase portal, users see live charts, wallet updates, order book data, and leaderboards. Buyer Battles add a competitive edge, rewarding active participants daily. With the presale price at $0.0013 in batch 30, BlockDAG shows why it leads the list of best presale coins to buy heading into 2025.

2. BEST A Speculative Entry Worth Monitoring

Details around BEST remain limited, yet early mentions in Telegram and Discord groups suggest it may connect to trading, DeFi, or gaming ecosystems. This lack of visibility makes it speculative, but such projects occasionally deliver outsized results once traction builds.

Although public information is scarce, BEST has generated curiosity among early participants who seek high-risk, high-reward entries. For those willing to diversify presale positions, keeping BEST on the watchlist could prove worthwhile. It is a wildcard among the best presale coins, carrying both uncertainty and potential.

3. PEPENODE Turning Mining into a Browser Game

PEPENODE introduces a playful model by making crypto mining work directly as a browser-based game. Its presale price sits near $0.001004, making it easy for new participants to join. Users set up and upgrade virtual rigs that generate rewards, blending entertainment with token earnings. This interactive model sets it apart from typical passive presales.

The project has already raised more than $35,000 and early users have reported APYs of over 5,000%. Unlike many presales that deliver nothing until launch, PEPENODE provides immediate activity with mining, staking, and upgrades available upfront. For buyers interested in the best presale coins that mix fun with strong potential, PEPENODE offers a refreshing approach.

4. SUBBD Bringing AI to the Creator Economy

SUBBD is focused on empowering creators, influencers, and fan-driven platforms. With services like Patreon and OnlyFans demonstrating the market’s size, SUBBD presents a Web3 alternative powered by AI. Its presale token, priced at $0.0551, fuels a platform where creators can monetize, manage communities, and enhance engagement with AI tools.

The presale has already brought in more than $1 million, with earlier rounds closing successfully. Beyond the numbers, SUBBD has aligned with over 2,000 influencers who collectively reach 250 million followers. This distribution base adds weight to its adoption potential. By merging AI features with a proven creator economy, SUBBD stands out as one of the best presale coins for buyers seeking real-world application alongside growth potential.

Choosing Among the Best Presale Coins

Presales offer early participants the chance to buy in before exchanges and broader markets drive attention. However, only a select few projects show the necessary fundamentals, community backing, or clear use cases. BlockDAG leads with nearly $400M raised, a flat $0.0013 price reset during its Deployment Event, and millions of active participants driving growth.

PEPENODE is making mining engaging with its browser-based system, SUBBD is building into the creator economy with AI and major influencer support, and BEST remains speculative but noteworthy.

Each brings something different, from user-driven growth to entertainment and content monetization. For those building a crypto plan in 2025, these projects represent the best presale coins to evaluate closely.

Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is not part of Coincu.com editorial content.

Source: https://coincu.com/pr/best-presale-coins-in-2025-blockdag-pepenode-subbd-best/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump Media (DJT) Takes $105M in Cronos (CRO) Tokens in Crypto.com Deal

Trump Media (DJT) Takes $105M in Cronos (CRO) Tokens in Crypto.com Deal

The post Trump Media (DJT) Takes $105M in Cronos (CRO) Tokens in Crypto.com Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT), the parent of Truth Social linked to U.S. President Donal Trump, closed a purchase agreement with crypto exchange Crypto.com that gives it 684.4 million Cronos CRO$0.2715 tokens. The $105 million transaction, split between cash and stock, amounts to about 2% of the circulating supply of the token, the firms said in a Friday press release. Both CRO and Trump Media’s shares will remain locked up for a set period, they added. DJT stock and CRO were both little-changed in Friday trade. The agreement is part of a broader partnership between the two companies that will bring CRO into Truth Social and Truth+ as a rewards feature. Trump Media said it will store the tokens with Crypto.com’s custody service and stake them to generate additional income. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said the move marks the beginning of wider adoption efforts for CRO, while Trump Media chair Devin Nunes called the token a “versatile utility” tool for payments and transfers. The deal follows Trump Media’s launch of a separate entity, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, which is preparing to acquire up to 19% of CRO’s circulating supply through a planned SPAC merger. That venture aims to create a digital asset treasury focused on stacking CRO tokens. Trump Media is pushing deeper into finance and digital assets, revealing plans to roll out multiple crypto-focused ETFs and managed investment products. The firm also held $2 billion in bitcoin BTC$110,852.27, according to its Q2 report. Read more: Trump Media, Crypto.com to Build $6.4B CRO Treasury Firm, CRO Jumps 25% Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/05/trump-media-closes-on-purchase-of-usd105m-in-cronos-tokens-in-crypto-com-deal
Union
U$0.00963-13.00%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.377+0.52%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,027.88-0.19%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 10:12
Share
SEC Delays Grayscale Polkadot ETF Decision to 2025

SEC Delays Grayscale Polkadot ETF Decision to 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-delays-grayscale-polkadot-etf-2/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016709+0.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 10:13
Share
Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH

Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH

The post Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance.…
Sidekick
K$0.1523-3.66%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.130732-0.16%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001601-0.12%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 09:48
Share

Trending News

More

Trump Media (DJT) Takes $105M in Cronos (CRO) Tokens in Crypto.com Deal

SEC Delays Grayscale Polkadot ETF Decision to 2025

Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH

Spot Bitcoin ETF Outflows: Alarming $162M Exodus Raises Market Concerns

The US SEC has postponed its decision on the Grayscale DOT spot ETF to November 8th.