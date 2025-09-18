BetFury Showcases Affiliate Expansion Strategy at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 14:45
Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

BetFury has taken center stage at this year’s SBC Summit Lisbon, one of the leading international events in the iGaming industry. 

Running from September 16 to 18, the summit provides a platform for BetFury to highlight its growing brand presence, strengthen affiliate ties, and outline its global expansion roadmap within the dynamic crypto and iGaming ecosystem. The SBC Summit is a flagship event that brings together over 25,000 attendees, including more than 6,000 affiliates, making it the largest gathering of its kind in the industry. 

For BetFury, participation is not just about visibility but about creating meaningful connections. The company’s strategically located stand in the Affiliate Zone has been designed as a hub for collaboration. Featuring large LED screens, modern interiors, and a welcoming atmosphere, the space is dedicated to conversations on tailored partnerships and new market opportunities.

The stand also hosts interactive experiences, including an Affiliate Lottery with exclusive offers and a collection of premium merchandise kits for visitors. BetFury’s senior leadership, including CEO Mike, is on site to meet partners directly. 

Commenting on the project, Mike stated:

“Our focus here is to strengthen existing partnerships and launch new collaborations that will shape BetFury’s global growth. For BetFury, this stand isn’t just about visibility. It’s the place where future collaborations take shape.” 

Exclusive Affiliate Incentives at SBC Summit

BetFury’s Affiliate Program has built a reputation for its transparency, dependable payouts, and adaptable deal structures. Affiliates already benefit from attractive terms, including a 50% revenue share for the first two months and a flexible model that adjusts according to net gaming revenue.

At SBC Lisbon 2025, the company is taking this a step further by unveiling a series of exclusive, limited-time incentives designed to strengthen partnerships and drive growth in new markets. Affiliates can now earn up to 10% in sub-affiliate revenue share during the first three months, while also enjoying a $300 CPA bonus for every referral that generates $3,000 in NGR within six months. Additional rewards include a withdrawal bonus of up to 10% on the first withdrawal, capped at $300, as well as a regional CPA booster that increases payouts by 10% for the first 50 conversions from high-potential markets such as Canada, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, and Mexico.

These tailored incentives highlight BetFury’s commitment to rewarding affiliates while creating fresh opportunities for expansion across diverse regions.

The BetFury Advantage

BetFury’s affiliate model stands out for its blend of flexibility and reach. The program supports both crypto and fiat transactions, offers complete localization for diverse regions, and enables affiliates to choose from RevShare, CPA, hybrid models, or traffic buyouts. The platform is also known for its instant crypto payouts, hands-on affiliate support, and proven success stories, such as its localized product in Chile.

Following SBC Lisbon 2025, BetFury plans to accelerate its expansion into new territories while continuing to refine its affiliate program. The company’s goal is to build a structured, international partnership network that reflects its commitment to profitability and transparency.

About BetFury

BetFury is a comprehensive crypto entertainment platform with over 4 million users worldwide. In more than six years, it has expanded to include over 8,000 slot games, 22 in-house titles with RTPs up to 99.28%, and a sportsbook covering more than 80 disciplines, including eSports. BetFury also manages its native BFG token, allowing for staking and other platform features. Through ongoing innovation, BetFury has established a reputation as a reliable and forward-thinking brand in both iGaming and cryptocurrency.


