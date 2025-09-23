Continuing its weekly Bitcoin purchases, MicroStrategy (Strategy) made its weekly Bitcoin (BTC) purchase and announced that it purchased 850 BTC last week.
Accordingly, MicroStrategy purchased 850 BTC worth $99.7 million at an average price of $117,344.
Strategy founder Michael Saylor announced the news via a post on his X account.
*This is not investment advice.
Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/big-bull-michael-saylor-makes-another-big-bitcoin-btc-announcement-here-are-the-details/