Big Bull Michael Saylor Makes Another Big Bitcoin (BTC) Announcement! Here Are the Details…

Continuing its weekly Bitcoin purchases, MicroStrategy (Strategy) made its weekly Bitcoin (BTC) purchase and announced that it purchased 850 BTC last week.

Accordingly, MicroStrategy purchased 850 BTC worth $99.7 million at an average price of $117,344.

Strategy founder Michael Saylor announced the news via a post on his X account.

*This is not investment advice.

