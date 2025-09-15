Big Bull Michael Saylor Signals Again About Bitcoin

2025/09/15
Bitcoin
MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor has re-released Bitcoin Tracker data. In his statement, Saylor stated, “Bitcoin deserves praise,” indicating that new purchases may be on the horizon.

According to the company’s past practice, MicroStrategy typically officially announces its BTC purchases the day after the news is released. This has fueled market anticipation of a new buying move.

As of September 14, 2025, MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin portfolio reached 638,460 BTC. The company’s total holdings stood at $73.93 billion. The average cost was $73,880, while the portfolio’s total return was calculated at $26.76 billion, a 56.73% increase. The company has conducted 78 different acquisitions to date.

In terms of performance, MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin investments have yielded a 134.28% return over the past year. During the same period, the BTC price increased by 95.85%, representing a 38.43-point increase in the company’s relative performance against Bitcoin.

Since the beginning of the year, 115,983.8 BTC has been added to the portfolio, equivalent to $13.43 billion. In the last quarter alone, there was an increase of 30,657.67 BTC, generating an additional $3.55 billion in value.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/big-bull-michael-saylor-signals-again-about-bitcoin/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
