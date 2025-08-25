Big Bull Saylor Gives Another Signal Today – Another CEO Says, “Don’t Wait a Bear Market for a Couple of Years”

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 13:33
Bitcoin Magazine CEO David Bailey drew a very optimistic picture for Bitcoin (BTC) in his statement on the X platform.

Bailey said, “There will be no more Bitcoin bear markets in the next few years. Every sovereign state, bank, insurance company, business, pension fund, and other institution will eventually hold Bitcoin. This process has officially begun, and we haven’t even occupied 0.01% of the total market yet. The price of Bitcoin will rise much higher.”

Meanwhile, Michael Saylor, chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), shared a BTC chart on the X platform, once again showing buy points marked in orange. Saylor has been known to make official announcements about the company’s Bitcoin accumulation shortly after releasing this data. Therefore, investors are expecting MicroStrategy to announce new BTC purchases next week.

According to the data, MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin portfolio currently holds 629,376 BTC, worth a total of $72.1 billion. With an average purchase price of $73,332, the company’s investment represents a 56.22% profit at current prices.

The last transaction took place on August 18, 2025. On that date, the company purchased 430 BTC for $119,666. The purchase cost approximately $51.4 million, with a current value of $49.26 million and a current loss of 4.16%.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/big-bull-saylor-gives-another-signal-today-another-ceo-says-dont-wait-a-bear-market-for-a-couple-of-years/

