The post Bill Morgan Addresses Inflation Concerns & XRP’s Stagnant Price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite the recent positive announcements, none of them have yet translated into a big price increase, as XRP is still hovering at about $3.03, which is approximately 3% decrease in the last 24 hours Bill Morgan pointed out that after the final XRP tokens are released from escrow, the supply could become inflationary As of mid-2025, about 35.9 billion XRP tokens remain in escrow under Ripple’s release schedule, meaning that nearly 40% of the total supply is locked in escrow There have been discussions and observations regarding several recent positive developments for XRP, such as the announcement of an XRP ETF and options on XRP futures. However, none of this has yet translated into a big price increase, as the cryptocurrency is still hovering at about $3.03, which is approximately 3% decrease in the last 24 hours. Some pointed out that because the circulating supply is increasing over time (since not all of the maximum supply of 100 billion XRP has been distributed yet), this makes $XRP inflationary, which might dilute the price. Related: XRPR’s Hybrid 1940 Act Debut Delivers $37.7 Million, Beating All Altcoin ETF Starts Bill Morgan, a lawyer who supports the crypto industry, acknowledged that to be true. He emphasizes that XRP is a finite asset. Once all XRP has been released from escrow, mechanisms like token burns could be implemented to permanently remove tokens from the supply, making it either deflationary or, at a minimum, non-inflationary. In the past, Morgan also defended Ripple’s system of holding back a large amount of XRP and releasing it in a steady, planned way each month. He said this is good for the market because it makes things predictable, arguing that this kind of planned release is not the same as uncontrolled inflation, where the supply grows unexpectedly. XRP supply,… The post Bill Morgan Addresses Inflation Concerns & XRP’s Stagnant Price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite the recent positive announcements, none of them have yet translated into a big price increase, as XRP is still hovering at about $3.03, which is approximately 3% decrease in the last 24 hours Bill Morgan pointed out that after the final XRP tokens are released from escrow, the supply could become inflationary As of mid-2025, about 35.9 billion XRP tokens remain in escrow under Ripple’s release schedule, meaning that nearly 40% of the total supply is locked in escrow There have been discussions and observations regarding several recent positive developments for XRP, such as the announcement of an XRP ETF and options on XRP futures. However, none of this has yet translated into a big price increase, as the cryptocurrency is still hovering at about $3.03, which is approximately 3% decrease in the last 24 hours. Some pointed out that because the circulating supply is increasing over time (since not all of the maximum supply of 100 billion XRP has been distributed yet), this makes $XRP inflationary, which might dilute the price. Related: XRPR’s Hybrid 1940 Act Debut Delivers $37.7 Million, Beating All Altcoin ETF Starts Bill Morgan, a lawyer who supports the crypto industry, acknowledged that to be true. He emphasizes that XRP is a finite asset. Once all XRP has been released from escrow, mechanisms like token burns could be implemented to permanently remove tokens from the supply, making it either deflationary or, at a minimum, non-inflationary. In the past, Morgan also defended Ripple’s system of holding back a large amount of XRP and releasing it in a steady, planned way each month. He said this is good for the market because it makes things predictable, arguing that this kind of planned release is not the same as uncontrolled inflation, where the supply grows unexpectedly. XRP supply,…

Bill Morgan Addresses Inflation Concerns & XRP’s Stagnant Price

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 07:12
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005222-5.55%
KIND
KIND$0.007317+6.19%
XRP
XRP$2.9948-3.03%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01345-7.49%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017482+0.32%
  • Despite the recent positive announcements, none of them have yet translated into a big price increase, as XRP is still hovering at about $3.03, which is approximately 3% decrease in the last 24 hours
  • Bill Morgan pointed out that after the final XRP tokens are released from escrow, the supply could become inflationary
  • As of mid-2025, about 35.9 billion XRP tokens remain in escrow under Ripple’s release schedule, meaning that nearly 40% of the total supply is locked in escrow

There have been discussions and observations regarding several recent positive developments for XRP, such as the announcement of an XRP ETF and options on XRP futures. However, none of this has yet translated into a big price increase, as the cryptocurrency is still hovering at about $3.03, which is approximately 3% decrease in the last 24 hours.

Some pointed out that because the circulating supply is increasing over time (since not all of the maximum supply of 100 billion XRP has been distributed yet), this makes $XRP inflationary, which might dilute the price.

Related: XRPR’s Hybrid 1940 Act Debut Delivers $37.7 Million, Beating All Altcoin ETF Starts

Bill Morgan, a lawyer who supports the crypto industry, acknowledged that to be true. He emphasizes that XRP is a finite asset. Once all XRP has been released from escrow, mechanisms like token burns could be implemented to permanently remove tokens from the supply, making it either deflationary or, at a minimum, non-inflationary.

In the past, Morgan also defended Ripple’s system of holding back a large amount of XRP and releasing it in a steady, planned way each month. He said this is good for the market because it makes things predictable, arguing that this kind of planned release is not the same as uncontrolled inflation, where the supply grows unexpectedly.

XRP supply, escrow, and market perception

As of mid-2025, about 35.9 billion XRP tokens remain in escrow under Ripple’s release schedule, meaning that nearly 40% of the total supply is locked.

As per CoinMarketCap, XRP’s circulating supply is roughly 59.77 billion XRP (almost 60% of the total supply of 100 billion) across exchanges, wallets, and similar.

It’s worth noting that many crypto projects’ value propositions depend in part on limited supply or deflationary mechanics. XRP’s fixed maximum supply is often cited, but because of its escrow release schedule, circulating supply increases over time until full distribution.

Claims that XRP’s value is diluted by its increasing supply can negatively impact market perception. Morgan points out that the price of XRP has still gone up over time, even with the new coins coming out, showing that the growing supply hasn’t had a notable negative effect on its value to date.

Related: XRP ETFs and CME Options: Is Wall Street Finally Paying Attention?

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/lawyer-bill-morgan-addresses-inflation-concerns-amid-xrps-stagnant-price/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple network, which works as a blockchain called the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It utilised a shared, distributed ledger to track account balances and transactions. What Do XRP Charts Reveal? […]
CROSS
CROSS$0.24561-0.80%
XRP
XRP$2.9991-2.80%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/18 00:00
Share
One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

The post One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew returns to the Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts, showing continued demand for his timeless music. Frank Sinatra performs on his TV special Frank Sinatra: A Man and his Music Bettmann Archive These days on the Billboard charts, Frank Sinatra’s music can always be found on the jazz-specific rankings. While the art he created when he was still working was pop at the time, and later classified as traditional pop, there is no such list for the latter format in America, and so his throwback projects and cuts appear on jazz lists instead. It’s on those charts where Sinatra rebounds this week, and one of his popular projects returns not to one, but two tallies at the same time, helping him increase the total amount of real estate he owns at the moment. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew Returns Sinatra’s The World We Knew is a top performer again, if only on the jazz lists. That set rebounds to No. 15 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart and comes in at No. 20 on the all-encompassing Jazz Albums ranking after not appearing on either roster just last frame. The World We Knew’s All-Time Highs The World We Knew returns close to its all-time peak on both of those rosters. Sinatra’s classic has peaked at No. 11 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart, just missing out on becoming another top 10 for the crooner. The set climbed all the way to No. 15 on the Jazz Albums tally and has now spent just under two months on the rosters. Frank Sinatra’s Album With Classic Hits Sinatra released The World We Knew in the summer of 1967. The title track, which on the album is actually known as “The World We Knew (Over and…
RealLink
REAL$0.06351-2.60%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017452-0.02%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:02
Share
Michigan Advances Bill To Build Crypto Reserve – Details

Michigan Advances Bill To Build Crypto Reserve – Details

Michigan lawmakers moved a bill that would let the state hold crypto assets closer to a vote, advancing House Bill 4087 to a second reading in mid-September 2025. Related Reading: Israel’s Counter-Terror Unit Flags Large Stablecoin Flows Linked To Iran According to reports, the proposal would change the Michigan Management and Budget Act to create […]
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00180715-9.00%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.012325-5.27%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/20 07:00
Share

Trending News

More

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

Michigan Advances Bill To Build Crypto Reserve – Details

XRP, Cardano, PEPE Stalling; Pepeto Emerges Q4’s Best Crypto To Buy Now

Kevin Durant Recovers 10-Year-Old Bitcoin on Coinbase—A Stunning Comeback