Billie Eilish Misses Returning To No. 1 By One Space

Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft reappears at No. 2 on the Official Vinyl Albums chart, and the set returns to the U.K. Albums top 10 at No. 10.

Billie Eilish’s third full-length Hit Me Hard and Soft turned one year old several months ago. The singer-songwriter released the project back in May of 2024, and it’s been performing well on charts globally ever since. The Grammy and Oscar winner decided to honor the first anniversary of her Grammy-nominated set by re-releasing it on a special collector’s edition vinyl, one which didn’t shipped recently. The Hit Me Hard and Soft anniversary vinyl sold so well that Eilish almost manages to reconquer one chart in the United Kingdom with her most recent project.

Hit Me Hard and Soft Misses No. 1 by One Space

After not appearing on the Official Vinyl Albums chart at all last week, Hit Me Hard and Soft returns to the list of the top-selling titles on that format. It doesn’t only break back onto the vinyl roster, it nearly conquers the tally, as Eilish sends the set back to No. 2 as it reenters.

Hit Me Hard and Soft Almost Reaches a Year on the Chart

Hit Me Hard and Soft has now spent 51 weeks on the Official Vinyl Albums chart, and next frame it could make it to its first full year on the roster. Eilish debuted her 2024 full-length at No. 1 on the Official Vinyl Albums list, and so far, the title has only managed one turn at the summit throughout its almost-year on the ranking.

Hit Me Hard and Soft has spent 17 frames inside the top 10, and this week marks its first trip to that region since February.

Billie Eilish Rockets Into the Top 10

Vinyl sales help Hit Me Hard and Soft spike on multiple tallies. While Eilish keeps the title at No. 20 on the Official Album Streaming ranking, Hit Me Hard and Soft returns to the top 10 on three other lists. The alternative superstar jumps from No. 39 to No. 6 on both the Official Album Sales and Official Physical Albums charts. On the Official Albums list, the general consumption roster, Hit Me Hard and Soft rockets from No. 25 to No. 10.

Only Billie Eilish’s Debut Album is Missing

Two of Eilish’s three full-length projects appear on the Official Vinyl Albums chart, as only her debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? misses out on landing on that list. Happier Than Ever, her sophomore studio LP, also manages to climb, improving from No. 31 to No. 28, while slipping on four other rosters at the same time.