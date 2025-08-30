Billie Eilish’s Albums All Bounce Back Onto The Charts Together

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30
Billie Eilish returns all three of her studio albums to Billboard’s charts this week, with Hit Me Hard and Soft leading the resurgence. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Billie Eilish attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billie Eilish has only released three albums throughout her career, and each one of them has produced multiple hit songs and dominated a variety of Billboard charts. It’s not uncommon for all of the Grammy and Oscar winner’s full-lengths to appear on various American rankings at the same time. What is unusual about Eilish’s performance on the current lists is that all three of her projects manage to find their way back to at least one chart in the United States.

Billie Eilish’s Three Albums Return

Last week, Eilish’s debut full-length When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was absent, but now it lives on two Billboard rankings. The 2019 set, which turned the singer-songwriter into a true global powerhouse, reenters the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart at No. 48 and finds its way to the Billboard 200 in second-to-last place, at No. 199.

Happier Than Ever Rebounds

Her sophomore album Happier Than Ever appears on three tallies and returns to two of them. Just like When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Happier Than Ever rebounds onto the Top Rock & Alternative Albums roster, sitting just a few spaces above its predecessor, at No. 45. The album also breaks back onto the Top Alternative Albums list in last place, No. 25. Eilish’s second studio effort lands just four spaces ahead of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? on the Billboard 200, where it is steady at No. 195.

Hit Me Hard and Soft Rules Again

Hit Me Hard and Soft is Eilish’s biggest win in America at the moment thanks to an anniversary vinyl reissue. Her most recent project bounds up multiple tallies and even reappears on one. Hit Me Hard and Soft almost conquers the Vinyl Albums chart again but misses out on ruling by just one space.

Hit Me Hard and Soft Doubles Billie Eilish’s Other Albums

The Grammy-nominated set appears on twice as many Billboard tallies as either When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? or Happier Than Ever at the moment. It returns to the vinyl-only roster, rockets back to No. 1 on a handful of genre-specific lists, finds its way into the top 10 on two other tallies, and even leaps up the Top Streaming Albums chart.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/30/billie-eilishs-albums-all-bounce-back-onto-the-charts-together/

