Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Makes Special Bitcoin Comments – Both Criticized and Praised

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 17:55
Quack AI
Q$0.010529+9.80%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009694-7.96%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0021529+20.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018158+5.23%
MAY
MAY$0.04157+1.76%
Raydium
RAY$3.226-0.52%

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio issued a stern warning about the possibility of a Fed interest rate cut.

According to Dalio, a rate cut could lead to a depreciation of the dollar and a drop in stock prices.

Speaking during a Reddit Q&A session, Dalio said, “If the Fed cuts interest rates, short-term rates and the dollar will weaken, while long-term rates will rise, steepening the yield curve.” He added that in this situation, stocks could perform poorly, as expected, due to weakening investor confidence and stagflation concerns.

While the possibility of a 0.25 point interest rate cut in September is prominent in the markets, major institutions such as Bank of America are predicting at least two additional rate cuts this year and an expansionary policy that will last until 2026.

Dalio also highlighted long-term economic risks. He noted that the US national debt, which has reached $37 trillion and is equivalent to 124% of GDP, is the highest level since World War II. Dalio, who has previously likened the US debt problem to “plaque accumulating in the veins” and the economy to “a ship heading towards the rocks,” predicted that the country could face a debt-related crisis within the next three years.

Stating that confidence in the dollar and US bonds may weaken due to the increasing budget deficit, rising borrowing costs and financial indiscipline, Dalio wanted 15% of portfolios to be allocated to alternative assets such as gold and Bitcoin.

Dalio made the following statement in his assessment of Bitcoin:

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/billionaire-investor-ray-dalio-makes-special-bitcoin-comments-both-criticized-and-praised/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hacken bridge exploited for $250k HAI token following private key leak

Hacken bridge exploited for $250k HAI token following private key leak

Blockchain security auditor Hacken has confirmed a major exploit involving unauthorized HAI token minting on Ethereum and BNB Chain. On June 21, a compromised private key allowed a malicious actor to mint 900 million HAI tokens, which were subsequently dumped…
Binance Coin
BNB$872.95+1.36%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01273+1.84%
HAI
HAI$0.008173-4.86%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/23 14:08
Share
Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements

Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements

The cryptocurrency market is bracing for an eventful week ahead with critical developments that could significantly influence its course. The Federal Reserve is at the forefront of this anticipation, as the probability for an interest rate reduction stands at 100%.Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements
Major
MAJOR$0.16012+2.52%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 16:48
Share
Bio Protocol founder: Plans to release aubr.ai terminal, allowing IP-NFTs to be minted from the terminal

Bio Protocol founder: Plans to release aubr.ai terminal, allowing IP-NFTs to be minted from the terminal

PANews reported on September 7th that Bio Protocol founder Paul Kohlhaas posted on the X platform that AUBRAI generated $180,000 in fees and exceeded $20 million in transaction volume in the eight days since its launch. Next steps include releasing the aubr.ai terminal, allowing for the minting of IP-NFTs, launching Aubrai IPTs on Bio Protocol to fund experiments, and commencing RMR 2 research.
BIO Protocol
BIO$0.16627-2.11%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1244+3.83%
Aubrai by Bio
AUBRAI$20.358-1.66%
Share
PANews2025/09/07 18:41
Share

Trending News

More

Hacken bridge exploited for $250k HAI token following private key leak

Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements

Bio Protocol founder: Plans to release aubr.ai terminal, allowing IP-NFTs to be minted from the terminal

Trump crypto ecosystem in crisis: ‘New age mafia,’ claims trader

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable