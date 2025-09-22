Billionaire Michael Saylor Purchases 850 BTC at $117K, Total Holdings at 639K BTC

Billionaire Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. announced on Monday it has purchased an additional 850 BTC for approximately $99.7 million, bringing its total bitcoin holdings to new heights. The average purchase price for the latest tranche was $117,344 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses. The purchase was funded using proceeds from the company’s at-the-market equity programs, particularly the STRF and MSTR issuances. This latest acquisition shows Strategy’s ongoing commitment to using its balance sheet to accumulate bitcoin, positioning the company as one of the largest corporate holders of the asset globally. 639,835 BTC Held as of September 21, 2025 Strategy’s aggregate bitcoin holdings now stand at 639,835 BTC. The company reports having acquired these holdings at a total purchase price of $47.33 billion, equating to an average cost of $73,971 per bitcoin. As of September 21, 2025, Strategy’s BTC treasury makes it not only a dominant corporate player in the bitcoin market but also a bellwether for institutional adoption. The company’s acquisition strategy continues to demonstrate a long-term conviction in bitcoin as both a reserve asset and a strategic hedge against macroeconomic volatility. BTC Yield of 26.0% YTD 2025 Alongside its aggressive accumulation, Strategy highlighted a 26.0% year-to-date (YTD) bitcoin yield for 2025. The yield reflects the appreciation of bitcoin relative to the company’s aggregate acquisition costs, further validating its thesis that bitcoin represents a superior store of value in comparison to traditional assets. This performance comes in the context of broader institutional adoption, with companies increasingly turning to bitcoin as an alternative treasury reserve strategy. By continuing to capitalize on market opportunities, Strategy has demonstrated both the scale and discipline required to achieve strong returns in a volatile asset class. ATM Programs Fuel Strategic Purchases The company’s ability to fund its acquisitions has been supported by a series of at-the-market equity programs. Between September 15 and September 21, 2025, Strategy sold 173,834 STRF shares for net proceeds of $19.4 million, and 227,401 MSTR shares for $80.6 million, raising a total of $100 million. These proceeds were funneled directly into bitcoin purchases, reinforcing Strategy’s model of converting capital market inflows into digital asset holdings. With billions still available under various ATM facilities, the company has ample firepower to continue expanding its bitcoin treasury in the months ahead. Strategy’s latest acquisition shows unwavering conviction in bitcoin as a corporate treasury standard. With nearly 640,000 BTC under management and strong YTD returns, the company remains a central force in the institutional adoption of digital assetsBillionaire Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. announced on Monday it has purchased an additional 850 BTC for approximately $99.7 million, bringing its total bitcoin holdings to new heights. The average purchase price for the latest tranche was $117,344 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses. The purchase was funded using proceeds from the company’s at-the-market equity programs, particularly the STRF and MSTR issuances. This latest acquisition shows Strategy’s ongoing commitment to using its balance sheet to accumulate bitcoin, positioning the company as one of the largest corporate holders of the asset globally. 639,835 BTC Held as of September 21, 2025 Strategy’s aggregate bitcoin holdings now stand at 639,835 BTC. The company reports having acquired these holdings at a total purchase price of $47.33 billion, equating to an average cost of $73,971 per bitcoin. As of September 21, 2025, Strategy’s BTC treasury makes it not only a dominant corporate player in the bitcoin market but also a bellwether for institutional adoption. The company’s acquisition strategy continues to demonstrate a long-term conviction in bitcoin as both a reserve asset and a strategic hedge against macroeconomic volatility. BTC Yield of 26.0% YTD 2025 Alongside its aggressive accumulation, Strategy highlighted a 26.0% year-to-date (YTD) bitcoin yield for 2025. The yield reflects the appreciation of bitcoin relative to the company’s aggregate acquisition costs, further validating its thesis that bitcoin represents a superior store of value in comparison to traditional assets. This performance comes in the context of broader institutional adoption, with companies increasingly turning to bitcoin as an alternative treasury reserve strategy. By continuing to capitalize on market opportunities, Strategy has demonstrated both the scale and discipline required to achieve strong returns in a volatile asset class. ATM Programs Fuel Strategic Purchases The company’s ability to fund its acquisitions has been supported by a series of at-the-market equity programs. Between September 15 and September 21, 2025, Strategy sold 173,834 STRF shares for net proceeds of $19.4 million, and 227,401 MSTR shares for $80.6 million, raising a total of $100 million. These proceeds were funneled directly into bitcoin purchases, reinforcing Strategy’s model of converting capital market inflows into digital asset holdings. With billions still available under various ATM facilities, the company has ample firepower to continue expanding its bitcoin treasury in the months ahead. Strategy’s latest acquisition shows unwavering conviction in bitcoin as a corporate treasury standard. With nearly 640,000 BTC under management and strong YTD returns, the company remains a central force in the institutional adoption of digital assets

Billionaire Michael Saylor Purchases 850 BTC at $117K, Total Holdings at 639K BTC

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/22 20:50
Bitcoin
BTC$112,783.93-2.33%

Billionaire Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. announced on Monday it has purchased an additional 850 BTC for approximately $99.7 million, bringing its total bitcoin holdings to new heights.

The average purchase price for the latest tranche was $117,344 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses. The purchase was funded using proceeds from the company’s at-the-market equity programs, particularly the STRF and MSTR issuances.

This latest acquisition shows Strategy’s ongoing commitment to using its balance sheet to accumulate bitcoin, positioning the company as one of the largest corporate holders of the asset globally.

639,835 BTC Held as of September 21, 2025

Strategy’s aggregate bitcoin holdings now stand at 639,835 BTC. The company reports having acquired these holdings at a total purchase price of $47.33 billion, equating to an average cost of $73,971 per bitcoin.

As of September 21, 2025, Strategy’s BTC treasury makes it not only a dominant corporate player in the bitcoin market but also a bellwether for institutional adoption.

The company’s acquisition strategy continues to demonstrate a long-term conviction in bitcoin as both a reserve asset and a strategic hedge against macroeconomic volatility.

BTC Yield of 26.0% YTD 2025

Alongside its aggressive accumulation, Strategy highlighted a 26.0% year-to-date (YTD) bitcoin yield for 2025. The yield reflects the appreciation of bitcoin relative to the company’s aggregate acquisition costs, further validating its thesis that bitcoin represents a superior store of value in comparison to traditional assets.

This performance comes in the context of broader institutional adoption, with companies increasingly turning to bitcoin as an alternative treasury reserve strategy.

By continuing to capitalize on market opportunities, Strategy has demonstrated both the scale and discipline required to achieve strong returns in a volatile asset class.

ATM Programs Fuel Strategic Purchases

The company’s ability to fund its acquisitions has been supported by a series of at-the-market equity programs. Between September 15 and September 21, 2025, Strategy sold 173,834 STRF shares for net proceeds of $19.4 million, and 227,401 MSTR shares for $80.6 million, raising a total of $100 million.

These proceeds were funneled directly into bitcoin purchases, reinforcing Strategy’s model of converting capital market inflows into digital asset holdings. With billions still available under various ATM facilities, the company has ample firepower to continue expanding its bitcoin treasury in the months ahead.

Strategy’s latest acquisition shows unwavering conviction in bitcoin as a corporate treasury standard. With nearly 640,000 BTC under management and strong YTD returns, the company remains a central force in the institutional adoption of digital assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

The post BitGo expands its presence in Europe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitGo, global leader in digital asset infrastructure, announces a significant expansion of its presence in Europe. The company, through its subsidiary BitGo Europe GmbH, has obtained an extension of the license from BaFin (German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority), allowing it to offer regulated cryptocurrency trading services directly from Frankfurt, Germany. This move marks a decisive step for the European digital asset market, offering institutional investors the opportunity to access secure, regulated cryptocurrency trading integrated with advanced custody and management services. A comprehensive offering for European institutional investors With the extension of the license according to the MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) regulation, initially obtained in May 2025, BitGo Europe expands the range of services available for European investors. Now, in addition to custody, staking, and transfer of digital assets, the platform also offers a spot trading service on thousands of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Institutional investors can now leverage BitGo’s OTC desk and a high-performance electronic trading platform, designed to ensure fast, secure, and transparent transactions. Aggregated access to numerous liquidity sources, including leading market makers and exchanges, allows for trading at competitive prices and high-quality executions. Security and Regulation at the Core of BitGo’s Strategy According to Brett Reeves, Head of European Sales and Go Network at BitGo, the goal is clear: “We are excited to strengthen our European platform and enable our clients to operate smoothly, competitively, and securely.§By combining our institutional custody solution with high-performance trading execution, clients will be able to access deep liquidity with the peace of mind that their assets will remain in cold storage, under regulated custody and compliant with MiCA.” The security of digital assets is indeed one of the cornerstones of BitGo’s offering. All services are designed to ensure that investors’ assets remain protected in regulated cold storage, minimizing operational and counterparty risks.…
Movement
MOVE$0.1151-12.20%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.118077-10.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017078-1.95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:28
Share
BlackRock and Marvel Studios Acquire Big Stakes in Mutual Capital

BlackRock and Marvel Studios Acquire Big Stakes in Mutual Capital

BlackRock and Marvel Studios acquire major stakes in Mutual Capital, boosting its role as a leader in asset tokenization.]]>
Major
MAJOR$0.13467-15.78%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 17:10
Share
Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

The post Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 00:05 Bitcoin swings after CPI data release as Tapzi’s presale gains momentum, emerging as a top crypto project in 2025. The crypto market moved sharply last week after the release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, reacted within minutes of the announcement, recording rapid swings before settling back near earlier levels.  At the same time, presale projects continued to attract investors, with Tapzi emerging as one of the most-watched tokens this month. It is being picked by investors as the next crypto to explode due to its high-growth potential in Tier 1 and Tier 2 countries, with Web3 gaming’s increasing adoption. Tapzi Presale Draws Attention While Bitcoin reacted to economic data, Tapzi’s presale has become a focal point among both retail and larger investors. Tapzi is a Web3 gaming platform designed to merge competitive gameplay with blockchain-based settlements. Players stake TAPZI tokens in head-to-head matches of chess, checkers, rock-paper-scissors, and tic-tac-toe. Winners receive tokens directly from prize pools funded by players, not by inflationary rewards. Don’t Watch the Wave – Ride It With $TAPZI! The presale opened with tokens priced at $0.0035. More than 27 million tokens have already been sold, with prices set to increase in each new stage. Analysts following the sale point to potential gains of around 300% once TAPZI lists on exchanges later this year. Liquidity locks and vesting schedules are in place to reduce the risks of sharp sell-offs after launch. This has placed Tapzi on the radar of investors searching for the best crypto to buy now. Bitcoin Price Reacts to CPI Last week, Bitcoin climbed toward $114,000 before jumping to $114,500, its highest level in weeks. The gains were short-lived as the price quickly dropped by $1,000. At press time, Bitcoin…
NEAR
NEAR$2.904-6.44%
Threshold
T$0.01531-6.58%
holoride
RIDE$0.000925-8.68%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:26
Share

Trending News

More

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

BlackRock and Marvel Studios Acquire Big Stakes in Mutual Capital

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Forward Industries Launches $4B ATM Offering to Expand Solana Treasury

Federal Reserve Official: Limits on Interest Payments on Stablecoins Must Be Adhered to When Implementing the GENIUS Act