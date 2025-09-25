Billionaire Ray Dalio Says Classic 1930s-Stye Currency Devaluation Underway, Making Gold More Attractive

Billionaire Ray Dalio says that fiat currencies like the US dollar are entering a classic devaluation period, making gold more attractive.

In a new interview with the Master Investor podcast host Wilfred Frost, the co-chief investment officer of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates says that the US dollar will likely continue to weaken amid worsening economic conditions, while gold will rally as investors use the precious metal as a hedge.

He compares the US dollar’s current weakening to other periods in US history when the greenback plummeted in value, including the 1930s during the Great Depression, and the 1970s, a period of high inflation.

“There are different types of currencies. All of the ones that we’re talking about are fiat currencies. That’s the ones you’re used to. Just like in the Seventies or just like in the Thirties, they will all tend to go down together, and we will pay attention to the relative movements, but they will all go down in relationship to not fiat currency, hard currencies, and that is gold. Gold is now the second largest reserve currency. It’s the dollar, gold, Euros, Yen and so on.

I think we’re looking at something like a very classic devaluation, somewhat similar to the Seventies or the Thirties in which they all devalued together in relationship to non-fiat currencies.”

Gold is hovering around $3,740 per ounce at time of writing, up more than 40% in the past year.

Follow us on X, Facebook and Telegram

Don't Miss a Beat – Subscribe to get email alerts delivered directly to your inbox

Check Price Action

Surf The Daily Hodl Mix



Disclaimer: Opinions expressed at The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be advised that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any losses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Generated Image: Midjourney

The post Billionaire Ray Dalio Says Classic 1930s-Stye Currency Devaluation Underway, Making Gold More Attractive appeared first on The Daily Hodl.