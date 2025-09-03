Billions in Ethereum Treasuries Raise Opportunity – and Risk

The strategy is reshaping how institutions think about blockchain, but critics warn that the chase for yield could expose firms to dangers they don’t fully understand.

Yield Fever in the Treasury Game

Joseph Chalom, co-CEO of SharpLink Gaming, believes many players are getting carried away. He argues that companies piling into Ethereum for quick returns are underestimating the hazards of credit exposure, counterparties failing, duration mismatches, or even smart contract flaws. In his words, the real risk lies with late entrants — firms desperate to “catch up” who may lean on risky structures disguised as safe yield.

Scaling Fast, Falling Hard?

ETH treasuries can be built with relatively lean teams and scaled quickly, which Chalom admits is part of their appeal. But rapid expansion during a bull cycle can backfire if the market cools. Overstretching balance sheets while prices are high has historically left companies scrambling once sentiment shifts.

SharpLink’s Approach

Ironically, SharpLink is one of the largest players in the space, holding more than 837,000 ETH — worth over $3.6 billion — and earning thousands of coins in staking rewards. Chalom insists, however, that their approach is long-term and disciplined, anchored by strategic partnerships with figures like Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin.

Validation Through Competition

Rather than view rivals as threats, Chalom describes the sector as “coopetition” — competition that simultaneously validates Ethereum’s long-term role in finance. Still, he emphasizes that survival won’t be about who grows the fastest, but who manages risk when markets inevitably stumble.

The Ethereum treasury boom has made ETH one of the most widely held digital assets among corporations. Whether it becomes a showcase of blockchain’s maturity or a cautionary tale of reckless yield chasing may depend on how well companies heed warnings like Chalom’s.

