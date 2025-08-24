Bio Protocol founder: Earned over $4 million in liquidity fees in the past few weeks and is preparing to integrate with DeFi protocols

PANews reported on August 24th that Bio Protocol founder Paul Kohlhaas posted on the X platform: "Bio Protocol has earned over $4 million from liquidity fees in the past few weeks. While most people view BIO as a 'DeSci launchpad,' the team also manages the liquidity pools for all BioDAOs and optimizes the protocol's proprietary liquidity (POL) and assets under management (AUM). Currently, Bio Protocol is preparing for integrations with leading DeFi protocols, including the launch of a lending market for BIO."

