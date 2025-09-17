Bio Protocol secures $7.1 million in funding led by Maelstrom Fund

PANews reported on September 15th that decentralized science platform Bio Protocol announced a $7.1 million funding round led by Maelstrom Fund, with participation from Mechanism Capital, Animoca Brands, and Atria Ventures. This funding round coincided with the launch of Bio V2, which introduced on-chain fundraising, a decentralized AI research framework, and BioXP, an incentive system. BioAgents, decentralized scientific AI agents, support researchers and communities in generating hypotheses, funding experiments, and monetizing discoveries. The first BioAgent, launched in August in partnership with VitaDAO and Aubrey de Grey's lab, has generated over $250,000 in research funding and over a thousand longevity hypotheses.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.