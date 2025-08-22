Bio Protocol surges amid whale buying frenzy, but 1 risk remains

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/22 23:42
BIO Protocol
BIO$0.25723+77.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10242+2.67%

Bio Protocol price surged to a record high as recent momentum continued and whale accumulation accelerated.

Summary
  • Bio Protocol price surged to a record high this week.
  • Whales have intensified their accumulation.
  • There is a risk of a reversal as it has become overbought.

Bio Protocol (BIO) jumped to a high of $0.2390, up more than 450% from its lowest level this year. Its 24-hour volume surged 120% to $872 million, surpassing its market capitalization of $374 million.

The surge comes as investors cheer the upcoming launch of Aubrai, Bio Protocol’s first decentralized scientific agent. Developed in collaboration with VitaDAO, Aubrai aims to advance research in human longevity and anti-aging.

The ignition sale will launch on Monday, August 25, with a fully diluted valuation of $269,000. After the sale, the AUBRAI token will list with a valuation of nearly $900,000.

Bio Protocol price also climbed as third-party data showed persistent whale accumulation. According to Nansen, whales now hold more than 21.94 million BIO tokens, a 980% increase in the past 30 days.

Whale accumulation suggests these investors see long-term potential for the token. Exchange outflows have also continued, falling from 483 million on Thursday last week to 439 million today.

Bio Protocol exchange balance

Whales likely view Bio Protocol as a disruptor in the decentralized science (DeSci) industry. The platform enables scientists worldwide to fund their research and development through decentralized autonomous organizations. These DAOs raise funds via token sales and allocate capital to biotech projects aligned with their mission.

For example, Cerebrum DAO recently approved its first funding worth $80,000 for Percepta, which focuses on memory loss.

Some ecosystem DAOs have already achieved multimillion-dollar valuations. HairDAO has a market cap of $66.5 million, while VitaDAO, ValleyDAO, and Vita-Fast hold valuations of $59 million, $22.4 million, and $9.95 million, respectively.

Bio Protocol price technical analysis 

Bio protocol price

The daily timeframe shows that the BIO price has rocketed higher this week. It jumped above the resistance at $0.10, the neckline of the double-bottom pattern at $0.0433. 

BIO price also jumped above the resistance at $0.1433, the previous all-time high. It has moved above the 50-day moving average, which has provided it with strong support. 

The risk, however, is that the Bio Protocol price has become highly overbought. The Relative Strength Index moved to the extreme overbought point at 82, while the Stochastic has jumped to 94.

Therefore, the token will likely pull back soon as investors start to take profits. If this happens, the key prices to watch will be at $0.1435 and $0.1012. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003236+0.93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.07-3.18%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13866+0.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Share
Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

The pressure on the digital euro continues to grow: in 2025 the market for dollar stablecoin is estimated to be around $288 billion.
Triathon
GROW$0.0108+0.93%
American Coin
USA$0.0000008101+5.59%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04189+7.54%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 21:30
Share
Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

A mining ban went into effect in the African nation in April 2024, followed by Chinese officials warning residents not to “support or engage in virtual currency mining activities.” The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, announced more than a thousand arrests and the seizure of about $100 million as part of a crackdown that included cryptocurrency miners and fraudsters.In a Friday notice, Interpol said it had coordinated with authorities in Angola to dismantle 25 crypto mining centers being illegally run by 60 Chinese nationals. The organization said it had seized equipment worth more than $37 million, which the Angolan government plans to distribute to “vulnerable areas.” Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10245+2.62%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.38%
Particl
PART$0.1847+2.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 00:03
Share

Trending News

More

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

Australia Cracks Down on 14,000 Online Scams – Over 3,000 Involve Crypto