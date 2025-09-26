Bion adds CRMClick to enable seamless crypto payments for Web3 shopping with smarter lending, and rewards across 3,000+ global retail and online brands.Bion adds CRMClick to enable seamless crypto payments for Web3 shopping with smarter lending, and rewards across 3,000+ global retail and online brands.

Bion Simplifies Web3 Shopping with Crypto Payments with CRMClick Integration

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/26 09:00
Payment Gateaway

Bion, a Web3 shopping platform, has announced its strategic partnership with Customer Relationship Management (CRM), a digital asset trading platform. The basic purpose behind this partnership is to make Web3 shopping easy with a crypto payment method all over the world, by offering smarter credit and lending through real-world utility.

Bion app set to provide maximum ease to users during trading all over the world with a crypto spending method. In other words, it aims to facilitate users not just for trading and holding purposes, but also to make their purchasing seamless, easily accessible, and rewarding.

In this scenario, CRMClick expands the real-world utility of crypto by joining mainstream shopping services. Both platforms work for the users’ development and benefit by reducing the traditional method of lending. Bion has revealed this news through its official X account.

Bion and CRMClick Revolutionize Purchasing Method

Bion and CRMClick collaboration brings much more than users’ expectations to bring purchasing in one click and easier than the traditional method. With this collaboration, users will be able to trade all over the world freely by using a crypto payment method directly with thousands of retail and online brands. CRMClick roughly approaches 3000+ brands with this method.

Furthermore, this partnership will make purchasing interesting with rewards by the use of a crypto payment method. It offers smarter credit and lending options that help out in using the crypto method worldwide and make it an effective and efficient part of the ecosystem.

Bion Partners with CRMClick to Unlock Everyday Web3 Financial Solution

Bion and CRMClick are primarily built on Web3 technology, so they have made changes accordingly and expanded the limit of the crypto method from only trading and investing to everyday use. This important feature provides additional benefits of crypto usage for shopping, payments, and borrowing purposes.

At the same time, both platforms have taken some steps toward security and for seamless transactions all over the world for users’ ease. Hence, this integration is providing its advanced services and protecting users’ privacy side-by-side.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

PANews reported on September 26th that according to Yujin, a whale / institutional entity, which has profited $ 76.05 million through ETH trading, has recently continued to purchase ETH in batches, totaling 60,333 tokens at an average price of $ 4,256 , spending $ 257 million. This leaves a current loss of approximately $ 20 million. The institution purchased ETH in batches from September 20th to 26th at prices of $ 4,484 , $4,298 , $4,133 , and $ 3,965 , respectively. Previously, in June , it purchased 132,000 ETH at an average price of $ 2,540 and sold them in batches at an average price of $ 2,923 , generating a profit of approximately $ 50 million.
Ethereum
ETH$3,955.8-3.05%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.095-15.92%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 09:18
Share
Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to CoinDesk, Citi's latest report raised its baseline forecast for stablecoin issuance by 2030 to $1.9 trillion, potentially reaching $4 trillion in a bull market scenario. The report states that if stablecoins achieve a circulation velocity similar to fiat currencies, annual transaction volume could reach $100 trillion to $200 trillion. Citi notes that bank tokens (such as deposit tokens) are expected to surpass stablecoins in transaction volume in the future due to regulatory compliance and real-time settlement requirements. The US dollar remains the dominant on-chain currency, with Hong Kong, the UAE, and other regions serving as hubs for innovation and experimentation. Citi believes that stablecoins, bank tokens, and central bank digital currencies will coexist, reshaping financial infrastructure.
1
1$0.01012-22.20%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001842-2.74%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.073-6.60%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:49
Share
3 newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo

3 newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Onchain Lens , three newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo , which is approximately US$283 million based on the current market value .
Ethereum
ETH$3,955.8-3.05%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 08:52
Share

Trending News

More

A whale/institutional address recently spent $257 million to buy 60,333 ETH

Flora raises stablecoin issuance forecast to $4 trillion by 2030

3 newly created wallets received a total of 72,737 ETH from Krakena and BitGo

Fractal Bitcoin launches Wrapped FB (WFB) on Ethereum

AlphaTON Capital completes $71 million in financing and acquires the first batch of TON