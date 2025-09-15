Bitcoin $200K, Ethereum $10K, Solana $1K, XRP $7

Bitcoin faces resistance near $117K but could rise to $200K, or even $500K in a super cycle scenario.

Ethereum remains the leading smart contract platform with a $10,000 price target.

XRP has a more realistic outlook, with realistic forecasts in the $5–$7 range.

The crypto market has always moved in four-year cycles. Prices rise sharply, then fall 60–80% as new buyers exit at the top. Analyst Adam Stokes argues this time could be different.

With governments, banks, and institutions entering the market, Bitcoin and other assets may not follow the old pattern. Instead, they could move into a longer “super cycle” that stretches into 2026.

What’s Next For Bitcoin And Ethereum?

Bitcoin: $200K Base Case, $500K a Stretch If Super Cycle Holds

At the desk today, Bitcoin trades just above $116,000, holding firm after bouncing from early September lows. Resistance remains near $117,000.

Stokes outlines two paths for Bitcoin. If the old pattern repeats, the market will still face a deep correction.

But if adoption keeps expanding, he sees Bitcoin hitting $200,000 in this cycle, with a stretch target of $500,000 if the super cycle theory proves right.

Ethereum: Institutional Favorite With $10K Target

Ethereum remains the top smart contract chain for DeFi, tokenization, and staking flows. Despite challenges from newer platforms, it still commands the institutional bid.

ETH trades near $4,700 after slipping 1% on the day.

That is the reason why Stokes has set a cycle target of $10,000, arguing demand from tokenization and staking should keep Ethereum at the center of institutional strategies.

Related: Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction For September 16

Which Altcoins To Watch Next?

Solana: Fast Growth and $1,000 Goal

Solana has become the main alternative for smaller investors. Its low fees and speed make it popular for memecoins, NFTs, and new projects. His predictions say that Solana could reach $1,000, which would be a fivefold gain from current prices. He compares today’s Solana market to Ethereum’s position before its last major rally.

XRP: A Realistic $5–$7 Range

XRP divides opinion. Supporters see it as central to cross-border payments, while critics doubt its growth potential. A realistic range for this cycle is $5 to $7, according to Stokes. Reaching beyond this level would require liquidity far greater than what the market shows today.

Related: Analyst Predicts 750% XRP Breakout to $27 as Solana Eyes $1,100 Milestone