Bitcoin Accumulation Addresses Hit Record Inflows Before Fed Interest Rate Verdict, Another Major Rally Brewing?

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/19 00:00
Bitcoin
BTC$117,771.03+2.01%
Major
MAJOR$0.16425+2.30%

On Wednesday, Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, experienced slight bearish pressure as news about the Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut flooded the broader cryptocurrency sector. Even though BTC experienced price fluctuations, there was still a significant buying pressure observed among retail and institutional investors in the market.

Market Bets On Bitcoin Are Heavily Heating Up

Bitcoin’s renewed upward strength may have slowed down, but investors’ sentiment was not thwarted by the negative price action. CryptoQuant, a leading on-chain data analytics platform, has released a report indicating that buying pressure has experienced a significant surge despite a slight pullback in BTC’s price.

In the quick-take post, Burak Kesmeci, a market expert, highlighted that Bitcoin is witnessing a sharp surge of inflows into accumulation addresses. These accumulation addresses, which are frequently regarded as powerful players in the market, are consuming huge quantities of BTC even in the face of persistent macroeconomic uncertainty.

According to the report, this powerful wave of accumulation was identified prior to the United States Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. Such a buying spree ahead of the Fed’s decision suggests that market players are acting strategically by choosing to stack more BTC in anticipation of increased volatility and possible macroeconomic changes.

Bitcoin

Burak Kesmeci noted that over 29,685 BTC were seen flowing into accumulation addresses just hours before the Fed’s rate decision. Data shared by the expert reveals that the massive inflows mark the second-largest single-day inflow of 2025. With long-term holders placing themselves ahead of potential catalysts that could define the next phase of the market cycle, this pattern is indicative of growing confidence in Bitcoin’s resiliency.

Following this buying spree by key investors, the total amount of BTC held in accumulation addresses has now reached approximately 2.84 million BTC. At the same time, the average realized price cost basis of these addresses has increased to $72,437 per BTC.

A Rapid Buying In The Option Market

The ongoing buying pressure currently observed around Bitcoin is also displayed in other key metrics. In a recent post on the X platform, Glassnode, a financial and on-chain platform, reported that the Bitcoin options market is booming as traders scramble to get positions.

Glassnode revealed this wave of fresh optimism after examining the BTC Options Net Premium Strike Heatmap. BTC’s buying pressure comes as the flagship asset gains traction, with its price only 6.8% away from its all-time high, heading into the most anticipated FOMC meeting of this cycle.

In the meantime, Glassnode highlighted that options traders are rapidly buying options in order to protect or position themselves for a volatility spike. This trend reflects the uncertainty of the market and the anticipation of a major move in the future.

Bitcoin
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

Founder Sota Watanabe has set the stage for a redesign of ASTR’s economics that would eliminate its inflationary structure and […] The post ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.16441+2.50%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.0246+5.44%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000489-2.00%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/19 00:30
Share
Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

That memory stings. But 2025 runs on a new tape; hype alone won’t rerun the script. Investors want utility; throwing […] The post Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01747+4.36%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$58.5+5.88%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000064+5.61%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/19 00:39
Share
The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The post The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 10: Flanked by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (rear), and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary (R), Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to the press outside Midwest Distribution after it was raided by federal agents on September 10, 2025 in Bensenville, Illinois. According to the company, various e-liquids were seized in the raid. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images While running for President in 2008, Barack Obama famously chanted “Yes we can.” Love or hate his political views, Obama’s politics were quite effective. He was asking voters to think big, to envision a much better future. Advertisers no doubt approved. That’s because ads routinely evoke things not as they are, but as they could be. Gyms and exercise equipment companies don’t promote their locations and equipment with flabby, lumbering people, rather their ads show fit, upright, energetic individuals. A look ahead. Restaurants do the same with ads showing happy people enjoying impressively put together plates of food. Conversely, ads meant to convince smokers to quit have not infrequently shown the worst of the worst future downsides of the habit. The nature of advertising comes to mind as FDA commissioner Marty Makary puzzlingly brags that “The Trump Administration Is Taking On Big Pharma” in the New York Times. Makary laments pharmaceutical ads that “are filled with dancing patients, glowing smiles and catch jingles that drown out the fine print.” Not explained is whether Makary would be happier if drug companies placed ads with immobile patients, frowns, and funereal music. Seriously, what does he expect? Does he want drug companies to commit billions to drug development to accompany their achievements with imagery defined by misery? Has Makary stopped to contemplate the myriad shareholders lawsuits drugmakers would face if, upon risking staggering sums meant…
SynFutures
F$0.018357+0.19%
Threshold
T$0.01747+4.36%
Union
U$0.013907+6.17%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:29
Share

Trending News

More

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Can DeepSnitch AI Do 100x in 2025?

Australia Cleas Path for Stablecoins: Here’s What It Means for Crypto Distribution