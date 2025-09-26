Bitcoin Adoption Expands As Ohio Approves Vendor For State Cryptocurrency Payments

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to witness greater adoption as the Ohio Board of Deposit recently selected a vendor to facilitate the acceptance of cryptocurrency payments for state fees and services.

Ohio To Accept Payments In Bitcoin

According to a recent official announcement, the Ohio Board of Deposit has selected a vendor to enable the acceptance of cryptocurrency payments – including BTC – for state fees and services.

It is worth highlighting that Ohio’s move to legitimize crypto payments follows a proposal that was passed by the board in May 2025, which designated cryptocurrencies as an authorized financial transaction device.

Commenting on the development, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said that the Ohio Board of Deposit’s decision to accept crypto payments will aid Ohio in maintaining its position as a leading state for business. LaRose added:

With this development, Ohio has become the fourth US state to go ahead with allowing payments in digital assets for government services. Other states that offer similar facilities are Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana.

To recall, in April 2025, Colorado became the first US state to accept tax payments in cryptocurrencies. At the time, the state’s Governor, Jared Polis, remarked that Colorado residents can use PayPal’s Cryptocurrency Hub to pay taxes with crypto.

Similarly, Utah’s Senate passed House Bill 230 earlier this year to establish several custody protections for the state’s crypto miners. Among other things, the Bill provides the right to mine Bitcoin, run a node, develop software, and participate in staking without regulatory overreach.

Are State BTC Reserves Next?

While Ohio has become the latest state to accept cryptocurrencies for government fees and services, there are several other states currently in contention to create their own strategic Bitcoin reserves.

The following chart shows the current status of strategic Bitcoin reserve plans across different states in the US. Currently, only Texas, Arizona, and New Hampshire have approved state-level strategic Bitcoin reserve legislation.

On the contrary, states like Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming have rejected the proposal of having a strategic Bitcoin reserve. Meanwhile, 16 states are still in the proposed stage. At press time, BTC trades at $111,121, down 2.1% in the past 24 hours.