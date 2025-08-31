Bitcoin Adviser’s Luke Broyles predicts that Bitcoin could reach $5M or even $10M and traders would still not accept that it can go higher.

The crypto analyst bashed Bitcoin-skeptic investors during the Coin Stories podcast on Friday, where he told Natalie Brunell:

—Luke Broyles, The Coin Stories Podcast

As noted by Broyles, skeptics have followed the same ‘it can’t go any higher’ pattern since Bitcoin’s day one and they’ll likely stay on track in the future as well.

Yet, despite the community skepticism, Bitcoin endured and is now on track to break another ATH by the end of 2025, following Trump’s GENIUS Act coming into play.

When that happens, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is likely to explode, as the $13M presale is already one of the fastest-growing presale events in 2025.

Investor Skepticism is Holding Bitcoin Back

During the Coin Stories podcast, Broyles argued that the main issue holding Bitcoin back isn’t technical in nature, but psychological. More specifically, crypto skepticism is holding Bitcoin back by preventing mainstream adoption.

And behind skepticism is the lack of technical knowledge, which is what’s preventing investors from diving into the crypto ecosystem to begin with.

According to an August 2024 survey by Swyftx, 43% of respondents stated that they avoid Bitcoin because they don’t know how it works. Moreover, only 20% of the population held cryptos in 2024, down from 23% in 2023.

As Broyles sees it, the public’s skepticism, combined with its low understanding of crypto tech, is responsible for hindering Bitcoin’s true potential.

However, this is about to change as Bitcoin merges with real estate, which will ‘blow people’s minds,’ according to Broyles.

This would be the signal for Bitcoin Hyper to gain mainstream adoption once it goes public and sees successful implementation.

How Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Makes Bitcoin Faster and More Performant

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the Layer 2 solution to Bitcoin’s most pressing issue: low on-chain performance. Hyper’s goal is to help Bitcoin surpass its limitation of 7 transactions per second (TPS), unlocking scalability and delivering high throughput.

This would make Bitcoin more feasible for institutional investors, some of whom perform tens of thousands of transactions, like is the case with Visa’s 65,000 TPS.

To get Bitcoin there, Hyper relies on tools like the Canonical Bridge, which connects Hyper’s Layer 2 to Bitcoin’s ecosystem.

The Canonical Bridge decongests the Bitcoin network by minting the users’ Bitcoins into Hyper’s layer 2. This takes away the traffic from Bitcoin’s Layer 1, delivering high scalability and bringing transaction confirmation times down from hours to seconds.

The latter is thanks to the Bitcoin Relay Program, which confirms transaction details in record time.

The Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) is another critical addition to Hyper’s toolset, delivering ultra-fast execution of Smart Contracts and DeFi apps and pushing Bitcoin’s performance to Solana-grade numbers.

For reference, Solana’s real-time TPS goes up to over 1,000, with a theoretical maximum value of 65,000.

The project is in presale and has raised over $13M since its start date in May, which makes it one of the fastest-growing presales of 2025. If you want to join the hype train, you can buy $HYPER right now at its presale price of $0.012835.

This should make for a fine investment, given that our analysts’ price prediction for $HYPER is $0.32 for the end of 2025. This translates into an ROI of 2,939%. Make that 11,586% when $HYPER reaches $1.50 by 2030. Possibly more.

So, if you want a place at the Hyper table, check out our guide on how to buy $HYPER, and get your share today.

Can Bitcoin Reach $10M?

Theoretically, there’s nothing preventing Bitcoin from reaching $10M. Will it happen, though? Most likely yes.

It all comes down to two three things, two of which are already in play: increasingly favorable crypto legislation, growing institutional support, and mainstream adoption.

Trump’s GENIUS Act is taking care of the first, while Michael Saylor’s Strategy pushes the second one with its expanding Bitcoin reserve, currently at 632,457 $BTC.

Once Bitcoin also reaches mainstream, the sky is the limit and Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) will likely tag along for the ride.

This isn’t financial advice. Do your own research (DYOR) before investing.