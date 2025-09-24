Ian Calderon, a former California Assembly member and Bitcoin advocate, is running for governor in 2026, focusing on affordability and technological innovation.

Pro-Bitcoin Agenda: Calderon promises to make California a leader in BTC by holding it on the state’s balance sheet and using it to fund state programs.

Calderon faces tough opponents, including former Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter and Sheriff Chad Bianco, but his strong Bitcoin views might attract support from Silicon Valley and the digital asset community.

Ian Calderon is a big Bitcoin fan who was also in the California Assembly. Now he is running for governor in 2026. His campaign focuses on making homes, food, and gas more affordable. He pushes BTC hard as part of that. Back when he led the state’s Blockchain Working Group, he also had experience in that area.

Ian Calderon: A vision for California’s Crypto Future

lan Calderon promises to turn California into the top spot for Bitcoin. Ian Calderon thinks the state should keep BTC on its books, like an investment. It aligns perfectly with California’s long-term commitment to innovation and technological progress. With Bitcoin, Ian Calderon aims to attract more investors to the country. That could really spark a huge economic growth in the country.

lan Calderon also encouraged California to keep Bitcoin as part of their financial savings to send a clear message to the rest of the country and the world that the state is still ready to lead in new ideas. lan Calderon reminded people that California has always been a place of innovation, and holding BTC would encourage businesses and investors to come to the state.

The Competition

lan Calderon has some tough opponents in this race. There is Katie Porter, the former Democratic Congresswoman. And Chad Bianco, the sheriff, is in it too. Calderon is an underdog right now. He intends to make sure crypto stays a big talking point for the 2026 gubernatorial chat in California.

A Pro Crypto Agenda

lan Calderon plans to push policies that welcome crypto more. Like letting people pay state fees with it. The state already took a step there. They passed a bill so agencies can accept crypto payments now.

lan Calderon entered the California legislature in 2012 at 27 years old, making him the youngest member at the time. He served until 2020, leading California’s Blockchain Working Group and laying the foundation for the state’s blockchain roadmap.

The graph shows BTC’s market capitalisation. Market capitalisation represents the total value of Bitcoins in circulation. At press time, the king coin’s market capitalisation is approximately $2.24 trillion. This graph provides valuable insights into Bitcoin’s growth and market trends.

Tweet by lan Calderon

“My generation pays bills on our phones, we send money to each other with Venmo, and we save in Bitcoin — but the people running our government, they’re trying to use yesterday’s ideas to solve today’s problems, and it isn’t working,” lan Calderon said.

lan Calderon emphasised Bitcoin in a separate X post, mentioning “California has always been a leader in technology. It’s time for us to get back to our roots and make California the undisputed leader on Bitcoin.”

Ian Calderon’s run for governor brings a new angle to California’s economy. It focuses on fresh tech and innovation. The path looks rough ahead. But his Bitcoin push could draw support from the crypto investors. It might even help the growth in the tech scene.

